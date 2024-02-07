“Pull Yourself Together”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Proves He Is Better Than Islam Makhachev as He Beats UFC Champ in Football Game

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev is a brotherhood that took the UFC by storm. First, ‘The Eagle’ dominated the lightweight division going undefeated. Then Makhachev, who trained alongside him, followed in his footsteps and became champion. Their story is one of pure grit and determination under the guidance of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. However, losing to your brother is the most embarrassing thing as ‘The Eagle’ pointed out on his Instagram story.

Both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev are avid football fans and often play against each other. Following their latest match, the retired fighter dissed the champion:

“@islam_makhachev Your last 2 meetings have been unsuccessful. Pull yourself together already.”

Take a look at the Instagram story:

Also playing against ‘The Eagle’ was his younger brother Usman Nurmagomedov, and it seems the former champion still has a habit of winning.

He beat both Islam Makhachev and his younger brother and called them out. The UFC lightweight champion will surely be looking to exact revenge on his teammate and former coach.

Since retiring from fighting, and then subsequently coaching, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been more focused on the business side of things. He opened his gym in Abu Dhabi and posts a lot about his Crypto Partnerships. But fans will be able to see the Russian on the global stage sooner than they think.

A Khabib Nurmagomedov documentary is set to be released in the fall of this year

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been talking about his documentary for a few years now. He first spoke about it back in 2021 in an Instagram post:

“It was a good meeting with great people in Abu Dhabi. Our project with the construction of the gym and with the documentary is going very quickly.”

Take a look at the post:

Since then, he has been sharing updates with fans about the documentary. Finally, after more than two years, the documentary is reportedly set to release in October this year.

Take a look at the post by MMA Uncensored:



The story will depict Khabib Nurmagomedov’s rise to the top from very humble beginnings. The story of how a man from Dagestan became champion.

He did not just become champion against all odds; he created a path for many more fighters from his hometown who have now gotten into MMA, and even into the UFC. ‘The Eagle’ is a generational athlete, a trailblazer who inspired a whole generation of Russian athletes.