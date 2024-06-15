“My Man”: Conor McGregor Suggests Treatment for Dwayne Johnson As He Shares Update on Elbow Injury

Conor McGregor knows a bit about injuries; he snapped his leg 3 years ago and just about now, he’s pulled out of UFC 303 owing to a mysterious ailment. And, as it turns out, he also has some advice for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson following his recent elbow injury.

The WWE superstar turned Hollywood actor ruptured the bursae sac on his elbow due to his recent injury and developed a nasty bruise. However, he has assured fans that it was not that big of a deal and he would recover in time.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson works out really hard and even does his stunts in movies from time to time. He’s already lived a precarious life with pro wrestling for years before landing in Hollywood. And even to this day, the 52-year-old ‘People’s Champion’ goes back to the WWE and puts his body at risk for the fans

This often comes with risk of injuries. However, following his latest pain in the behind, UFC star Conor McGregor had some advice for him,

“@tidlsport my man “

Conor McGregor gives Dwayne Johnson recovery advice pic.twitter.com/QtlzSzan5p — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) June 15, 2024

TIDL Sport is a cryotherapy topical pain relief spray that works to elevate pain and aid the recovery process. Conor McGregor launched the company back in 2021 and claims it is an essential part of his training. McGregor is known to insert himself in social media conversations to often further his product.

Back when Sony’s Madame Web was released, Conor was seen commenting on her post trying to promote his movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, Road House. Regardless, fans love him for it, which is why they are sad to have to wait longer for his return to fighting inside an octagon.

In the meantime, while ‘The Notorious’ has not made any statement regarding his injury yet, his opponent Michael Chandler is already facing flak for waiting this long for a fight.

Colby Covington trolls Michael Chandler for still hoping for ‘Red P*nty Night’

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were supposed to headline the UFC 303 event during International Fight Week. However, the Irishman had to pull out due to an injury.

It’s been over a year since this fight was supposed to be made. Chandler has stayed inactive for almost two years waiting for this fight. Colby Covington, of course, found the whole situation hilarious and threw some shade at the former Bellator champion.

“He still believes he’s fighting Conor McGregor. He’s not gonna fight Conor McGregor so, he knows deep down inside.”

Colby Covington had made the prediction way before Dana White even announced it. He knew the fight would not take place, even though Michael Chandler had full faith that it would. Following the news of Conor McGregor pulling out of the fight, Covington posted that clip on his Instagram story to troll Chandler.