Is Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Happening: What Did the Boxers Say?

The noted boxing star, Ryan Gracia, recently revealed that won’t be fighting the noted WBC super lightweight champ, Devin Haney in his next match. But this has now got the two noted boxers in a feud. After Garcia’s revelation, Haney took an online dig on him with a deriding remark. But recently, another episode of the feud unfolded after a video of Garcia showcased him taking jibes at Haney for his low PPV numbers.

Well, ‘The Dream’ also didn’t stay quiet after ‘KingRy’s’ jibes at him. He took to his own ‘X’ account and posted a question for his followers. Several fans may agree that Haney’s question was indeed a thought-provoking one. The noted combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ put up Garcia’s video as one of their recent updates. A part of their caption also mentioned the exact reason why Garcia chose to step back from the fight. It read:

“Devin lost his shot. He thought it was Haney vs Garcia, he should’ve known it was Garcia vs Haney. He did 35,000 PPV buys.”

Garcia’s recent update on X also revealed that he is now looking to fight the noted boxer, Ronaldo Romero. However, ‘KingRy’ also gave out a prediction about when this fight may happen in the video.

But Haney’s response to Garcia’s video was totally different this time. He might have chosen to go no-hold-barred and fire a deriding shot at his rival previously. Garcia has been deriding him since the beginning for his low PPV numbers. This time, Haney also came up with a question for his audiences related to Garcia’s PPVs.

Devin Haney reminded Ryan Garcia about headlining a PPV just once in his career

‘The Dream’ is a current WBC champion. Hence, it’s quite apparent that he is above Garcia when it comes to legacy. But, it may be agreed that ‘KingRy’ boasts a bigger following in the boxing community. However, despite boasting such a huge following, Haney reminded that Garcia had headlined a PPV event only once in his entire career. He asked a question about Garcia never headlining another PPV event despite being such a noted name in boxing through an ‘X’ update.

Most fans may remember Garcia never said that he will not fight Haney. He specified that he would fight Romero next and then move on to lock horns with ‘The Dream’. Now, since the fight is still on, this feud between the two will get several fans hyped up for their no-holds-barred clash inside the ring.