HomeSearch

Is Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Happening: What Did the Boxers Say?

Souvik Roy
|Published January 08, 2024

Is Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Happening: What Did the Boxers Say?

(L) Ryan Garcia, (R) Devin Haney. Credit – USA Today Sports

The noted boxing star, Ryan Gracia, recently revealed that won’t be fighting the noted WBC super lightweight champ, Devin Haney in his next match. But this has now got the two noted boxers in a feud. After Garcia’s revelation, Haney took an online dig on him with a deriding remark. But recently, another episode of the feud unfolded after a video of Garcia showcased him taking jibes at Haney for his low PPV numbers.

Well, ‘The Dream’ also didn’t stay quiet after ‘KingRy’s’ jibes at him. He took to his own ‘X’ account and posted a question for his followers. Several fans may agree that Haney’s question was indeed a thought-provoking one. The noted combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ put up Garcia’s video as one of their recent updates. A part of their caption also mentioned the exact reason why Garcia chose to step back from the fight. It read:

“Devin lost his shot. He thought it was Haney vs Garcia, he should’ve known it was Garcia vs Haney. He did 35,000 PPV buys.”

Garcia’s recent update on X also revealed that he is now looking to fight the noted boxer, Ronaldo Romero. However, ‘KingRy’ also gave out a prediction about when this fight may happen in the video.

 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1744050205584925107?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But Haney’s response to Garcia’s video was totally different this time. He might have chosen to go no-hold-barred and fire a deriding shot at his rival previously. Garcia has been deriding him since the beginning for his low PPV numbers. This time, Haney also came up with a question for his audiences related to Garcia’s PPVs.

Devin Haney reminded Ryan Garcia about headlining a PPV just once in his career

‘The Dream’ is a current WBC champion. Hence, it’s quite apparent that he is above Garcia when it comes to legacy. But, it may be agreed that ‘KingRy’ boasts a bigger following in the boxing community. However, despite boasting such a huge following, Haney reminded that Garcia had headlined a PPV event only once in his entire career. He asked a question about Garcia never headlining another PPV event despite being such a noted name in boxing through an ‘X’ update.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Realdevinhaney/status/1744109210013757939?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Most fans may remember Garcia never said that he will not fight Haney. He specified that he would fight Romero next and then move on to lock horns with ‘The Dream’. Now, since the fight is still on, this feud between the two will get several fans hyped up for their no-holds-barred clash inside the ring.

Share this article

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy