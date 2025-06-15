‘Needs to Go to WWE’: 25-Year-Old American Wrestler Gable Steveson Hinting UFC Move Sparks Backlash From Hardcore MMA Fans

Decorated amateur wrestling ace, Gable Steveson has long been linked with a potential move to the UFC. And it seems he has not entirely ruled out an eventual move.

The 2020 Olympic gold winner in freestyle wrestling has been featuring heavily in the training program of heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the last 18 months. Steveson earned praise for his sizeable contribution to Jones’s camp for UFC 309.

However, signing a three-year deal with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills in the summer of last year halted Steveson’s fleeting career in pro ball, as he was released just a few months later that same summer.

Set to make his submission grappling debut later this summer, Steveson will make his way to the mats against the decorated grappling ace, Craig Jones, at the end of August.

Currently weighing up his options when it comes to competition, this weekend, Steveson touched on a potential UFC move. And failed to rule out an eventual landing in the organization.

“I’m very interested in it [a move to the UFC], but you know, you want to take your time,” Steveson told Home of Fight. “You want to have the right training. You want to have the right path to get where you need to go. And so that’s where we’re focused on right now.

“Focus on making sure that all the buttons are put in the right place,” Steveson explained. “And when it’s time to go, we’re going to take a full force and run with it. […]You know, I’m a competitor.”

Steveson, however, has been urged to make a comeback in the WWE, instead of nurturing dreams of joining the UFC by fans. One fan commented, “0 (Zero) hands, wrestling is top but we have seen this before. He needs to go to WWE.”

Another argued that Steveson would get “smacked around” if he joined the UFC.

The one match WWE stint of Gable Steveson

Capitalizing on his amateur wrestling exploits in the Olympics, professional wrestling promotion WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) snapped up Steveson back in 2021.

After featuring just once in a poorly-received matchup on television, Steveson was handed his walking papers from the TKO Group Holdings promotion in May of last year before his move to the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking candidly of his run with both the Bills and in the WWE, Steveson admitted his disappointment. Steveson claimed he could have performed and enjoyed a lengthy run in the professional wrestling scene.

“Of course, there’s going to be disappointment,” Steveson told Uncrowned. “I feel like I could have done so much more in the business and I could have lasted a really long time, but like I said, business is always going to be business.

“Business doesn’t stop for anyone, and it’s not going to stop for me — especially even if I’m the Olympic champion,” Steveson explained. “So there’s no problem with it, I’m good to go. I’m going through college wrestling again and restarting everything and getting back to where I was.”