"Never Thought...”- Sean Strickland Receives an Unlikely Supporter in Dillon Danis Amidst Recent Beef With Jake Paul and Bryce Hall

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is not known for being the most politically correct fighter on the roster. Over the past few weeks, Strickland has been in the news for all sorts of wrong reasons. Whether it was for commenting on the co-main event on his card or picking fights with Machine Gun Kelly, it has been an eventful few weeks for Sean Strickland. However, in an unlikely turn of events, Strickland found an unlikely supporter in his corner in Dillon Danis on X after recent events unfolded.

Dillon Danis took to Twitter to share a screenshot of a conversation between him and Strickland on Instagram. The caption said,

“I never thought I’d see the day, but here we are.”

In the screenshot, Danis brands Strickland, a ‘good dude’. Strickland replies by stating he does not understand the influencer game. This message comes after his recent back and forth on Twitter with influencer, Bryce Hall.

However, there was something shocking that stood out in the messages. ‘Tarzan’ ended the message by saying that he would love to train with Danis the next time he is in Las Vegas to see how good he really is. Unbeknownst to many, Danis is a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Marcelo Garcia.

The 30-year-old has also won championships at a very high level and was a highly touted rising star at one point in time. However, his recent antics and public perception have tarnished whatever he has achieved in the sport in the past.

Danis’ support for Strickland comes after his recent online beef with a common enemy in Bryce Hall as well as Jake Paul.

Sean Strickland and Jake Paul’s $1 million offer

The past few days have been extremely hectic for Strickland picking up fights in all directions. ‘Tarzan’ started off by calling rapper Machine Gun Kelly a weirdo at a recent Super Bowl event over the weekend. After that, Strickland went after not one but two social media stars. First, the former champion responded to Jake Paul, who fired shots at him and offered him $1 million for a sparring session.

Strickland took the offer seriously and contacted UFC’s Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell and enquired if he could take up Paul on his offer. However, Campbell told Strickland that Paul sells no fights and that they give away tickets for free. Therefore, Strickland then decided that he would fight Paul for free in Vegas.

Unfortunately, as exciting as this would be, it is highly unlikely to happen.