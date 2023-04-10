New Champion Israel Adesanya Channeled Triple H by Doing His Iconic Water Spit During His Entrance at UFC 287

It’s no secret that Israel Adesanya is a huge wrestling fan. He has expressed his love for pro wrestling on multiple occasions. At UFC 287, Adesanya went head-to-head against Alex Pereira for the UFC middleweight Championship title. During his entrance, The Stylebender paid homage to the WWE legend, Triple H by emulating the latter’s iconic water spit.

Adesanya channeling his inner King of Kings vibe paid off as he knocked Alex Pereira out during the second round. WWE was never as close to UFC as it is today.

After being acquired by UFC’s parent company, Endeavor, WWE will be merged with UFC later this year. This could also open doors for UFC fighters to throw on a pair of boots and get a taste of pro wrestling.

Israel Adesanya pays tribute to Triple H during his entrance at UFC 287

After making his way into the Octagon, Israel Adesanya paid tribute to the Cerebral Assassin, Triple H. Triple H is famous for his legendary water spit during his entrance. Similarly, Adesanya took a sip of water from the bottle, and spit it out up in the air. Let’s not forget, Triple H isn’t the only Hall of Famer that Adesanya has paid tribute to.

Israel Adesanya paid tribute to Triple H at #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/XbgpLRG3E3 — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) April 9, 2023

Back in 2022, at UFC 276, the new UFC middleweight champion paid homage to the Deadman, The Undertaker. Adesanya channeled Taker’s legendary gimmick by donning the hat and carrying an urn while walking out to the wrestling legend’s entrance theme song.

The 33-year-old also has a playlist full of WWE theme songs from the Attitude Era that he enjoys listening to.

WWE’s giant Omos congratulates Israel Adesanya on his win at UFC 287

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira, mat in the Octagon for the second time. In their last bout, Israel found himself on the losing side of the equation.

The Stylebender made headed into UFC 287 with nothing but revenge on his mind. During round two, Adesanya landed two lethal right hands on the Brazillian Champ. The impact rendered Pereira unconscious, leading Adesanya to victory.

Taking to Twitter, the Nigerian Giant, Omos, tweeted the post-match celebratory video of Israel Adesanya with a Nigerian flag emoji in the title. Omos venerated Adesanya for representing Nigeria.

