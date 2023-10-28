Having Earned $25,000,000 in His Last Bout, Here’s How Much Money Tyson Fury Will Make Against Francis Ngannou

The much anticipated boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will take place today. This one-of-a-kind ‘boxing crossover’ billed as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ will witness a clash between Fury and Ngannou. Both the fighters are set to take home a lot of money after the match. It is interesting to note that Fury’s last fight against Dereck Chisora fetched him $25 million. Fans are now curious to know about how much money is Fury going to add to his net worth, through this fight.

The two heavyweights fighters are set to have a boxing match on Saturday, October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Up until now, there have been a lot of opinions shared by the MMA community when it comes to Francis Ngannou. The news of him earning $10 million from the bout went like wildfire. Whereas it is quite interesting to see that, Tyson Fury on the other hand will be earning much more than his opponent.

During a conversation with FightHub TV, Fury’s friend Derek Chisora shared his thoughts on the Gypsy King’s fight purse. He revealed that Tyson Fury will take home $50 million for the fight, whereas Francis Ngannou will be earning around $10 million. He said,

“It’s fine and it would be a lot of people criticize Tyson for taking that fight as opposed to this…… Tyson’s getting paid that’s why they’re criticizing it’s gonna pay 50 million.”

Fury has a decorated fighting streak with a professional boxing record of (33-0-1, 24 knockouts). In his last two fights ‘The Gypsy King’ defeated Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022. Thus, he retained the WBC heavyweight title. As per the reports, Fury’s last fight against Chisora earned him a guaranteed purse of $25 million.

Booking a clash between the two combat sports giants was not an easy ride as Ngannou in the past did show interest in fighting ‘The Gypsy King’. Post Fury’s victory against Dillian Whyte in 2022, both Ngannou and Fury suggested a fight between the two.

Fury on why he accepted the fight against Francis Ngannou

‘The Gypsy King’ has faced a lot of criticism for taking up a fight against the non-boxer when there were other options to fight. But Fury had a different take towards all the criticism. He voiced his thoughts and defended his choice to pick a money fight. He said,

“We’re in it for making money. That’s what the game is – prize fighting, making a few quid, enjoying it with your family. People can talk all the bulls***, ‘It’s about legacy, I want all the belts,’ but all that ain’t gonna feed your family.” (14:52 to 15:09)

While it appears to be a one-sided match in favor of the WBC champion the UFC fighter has decided to enter the boxing ring. Ngannou is well-versed in MMA and possesses a brutal knockout power.

It will be interesting to see how the fight between the two giants from the world of boxing and MMA end. The fans from both the sports are hooked to their screens and are waiting to see who triumphs in the fight.