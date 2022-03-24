“That was a PR nightmare for us” – Dana White reflects on the infamous fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, reflected on the brawl between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

All the way back to UFC 205 in 2016, we saw Conor McGregor take the UFC lightweight title for his impressive octagon performance to date. Earlier that night, Khabib Nurmagomedov secured a win-win victory over Michael Johnson to prove himself as a rising contender in the division.



Over the next few years the two men would continue to rotate until finally, at UFC 229, they met the 155-pound belt in a row.

Khabib came out on top with another victory but after that, he failed to restrain himself after the trash talk he had to put up with.

He chose to ride over the cage and started an argument at T-Mobile Arena following McGregor’s colleague Dillon Danis.

A few months ago, before Khabib fought Al Iaquinta, McGregor unveiled a doll on a bus containing ‘Eagle’ and a series of other UFC 223 fighters.

Dana White recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast and spoke about the infamous clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor before their fighr inside the octagon.

“That started when they grabbed Artem, caught him in a hallway somewhere, Conor’s buddy, they f***ing caught him and smacked him around. Conor jumped on a plane from Ireland with 20 goons and came out here, and that’s what happens,”

“Conor went to f***ing jail for that. He went to jail, he was sued by multiple people [for the bus incident]. That was a PR nightmare for us.”



Conor McGregor: Don’t do anything stupid. You’ll fight the winner of Khabib and Holloway Also Conor McGregor: Fook that! Throw the damn dolly through the bus window (Video via allianceufc/ig, 📹 tmzsports) pic.twitter.com/9WuxLWlzah — YourSports (@YourSports) April 5, 2018

Is Conor McGregor coming back?

Rollercoaster riding which is Conor McGregor’s job looks set to add another chapter. This summer as he continues his recovery from a broken leg. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

The fast-paced UFC lightweight title gun, which he has not held since being taken from him by Nurmagomedov, could be on the cards if he is willing to wait for the winner Charles Oliveira vs Justin Gaethje. But Recently he has shown interest to compete at welter weight. Against Kamaru Usman



Khabib, on the other hand, is happy to sit down and enjoy the view when he retires.

