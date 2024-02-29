“Not Be a Pu**y”: UFC Star Sean Strickland Mocks Brendan Schaub’s Truck Flip Offers To Toughen Him Up

Similar to a lot of other fighters in the UFC, Sean Strickland turned to MMA as a way to escape his surroundings. ‘Tarzan’ was brought up in extremely rough circumstances with his father dealing with drug addiction, among other issues. Martial arts gave Strickland discipline and a way to earn a living for himself. The former champion spends most of his time training and allows himself very few vices outside the gym. However, one thing that Strickland is extremely passionate about outside the gym is bikes and dirt biking. Recently, he shared his two cents about the matter on X.

Stickland often posts videos and photos of him working on his biking and even driving it inside his own house. Therefore, when Strickland saw Brendan Schaub’s latest video posted on social media, he felt strongly about it. ‘Tarzan’ put out a tweet saying,

“Yall…….. did you see brendan schaub flip his truck?!?! The panic in that man’s eyes lmao!!! I’ve handled motorcycle wrecks going 80 better than you handled a roll in a truck lmao..Maybe you should come hang out with me, I’ll help you not be a pu**y.”

The former UFC fighter recently posted a video on social media that had fans both worried as well as confused. Schaub posted a video of him driving his truck. However, things took a turn for the worst when Schaub toppled his truck. The impact was so high that it caused the airbags to deploy.



Thankfully, Schaub escaped the incident with no injuries. However, it is safe to say that if Schaub takes Strickland on his offer, he will be a lot more prepared for such situations moving forward. Unfortunately, Strickland has been facing a lot of heat due to his face off with Sneako. Tyron Woodley was the latest on the list to clap back at the former champion.

Sean Strickland branded a “h*e” by Tryon Woodley

‘Tarzan’ recently found himself on the wrong side of the MMA fan base after a video of him sparring with streamer Sneako was shared online. In the video, Strickland beat up Sneako, who has little to no combat experience. Seeing this, Jake Paul called out ‘bully’ Strickland and offered him $1 million for a sparring session.

However, Strickland said he turned it down as he did not get the green light from the UFC and Hunter Campbell. Tyron Woodley in a recent podcast stated that UFC fighters do not need permission to spar someone. Therefore, he branded Strickland a “h*e” for taking the easy way out and giving an excuse that is not valid.