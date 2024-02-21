‘H*e’ Sean Strickland Faces Ex-UFC Champ’s Wrath for Sneako Spar and Not Agreeing the Same With Jake Paul

Sean Strickland is a ‘h*e’ according to a former UFC Champion. Strickland has been in the news a lot lately for various reasons. His sparring session with Sneako went viral, and he received a lot of flak for beating up an ‘amateur’ fighter. However, Sneako himself defended Strickland, saying he knew the UFC fighter would go hard, and it’s what he wanted. However, a former UFC champion believes what Strickland did was not right, and he called him out on a podcast.

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. Woodley transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC, but he did not find much luck there. In a recent interview, he gave his opinion on Sean Strickland, claiming the UFC was not letting him fight Jake Paul. He also called him out for what he did to Sneako:

“Sean Strickland is a h*e for asking Hunter (Campbell), he a h*e for beating that dude up like that and he could’ve just took the f*cking (spar).”

Take a look at the clip:



Tyron Woodley explained that the same way Sneako sparred with him in a gym, he could spar with Jake Paul. Sean Strickland did not need to ask permission from Hunter Campbell for a spar. So what did Strickland say that Woodley did not like?

Sean Strickland reveals he can not fight Jake Paul because the UFC won’t let him

After the whole Sneako sparring incident, Jake Paul called out Sean Strickland for a spar and put up $1 million on the line. Strickland initially agreed to it, but he then released a video in which he explained why he could not fight ‘The Problem Child’:

“Hunter (Campbell) explained to me, he (Paul) sells no fights. That when they have fights, he they give away tickets, he doesn’t make money.”

Take a look at the video:



Sean Strickland claims he can not fight Jake Paul because he does not sell PPVs. However, he did not say anything about a sparring session. His response video has got fans thinking that the UFC fighter is ducking a sparring session against Jake Paul. However, Strickland has never been one to shy away from a spar. It is his main medium of training.