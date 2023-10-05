Dillon Danis claims that Jake Paul and KSI are fighting for their rights to box him next

Dillon Danis is one of the fiercest MMA fighters under Bellator MMA’s Welterweight division. Dillon’s upcoming boxing match has been announced to be against Logan Paul and is scheduled to happen on October 14, 2023. However, the MMA fighter recently claimed that Jake Paul and KSI were fighting for their rights to fight him.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis has taken immense steps to promote his fight with Logan Paul. Since the official announcement of their fight happened a while back, he has used the time to build up for the fight by targeting and trolling Logan Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. This has led to a controversial situation where Nina also proceeded to file a massive lawsuit against Dillon.

According to Dillon Danis, both KSI and Jake Paul are not the boxers who are prepared and tough enough to face him. Let’s dive in to see what Dillon had to say about KSI and Jake in the Flagrant podcast.

Advertisement

Dillon Danis talks about KSI and Jake Paul in the Flagrant interview

Dillon Danis was recently invited to attend the Flagrant Podcast to talk about various topics including his fight with Logan Paul and the related controversies, his career, and his possible future fights.

When talking about his fight with Logan Paul and possible future fights, Dillon Danis added that Jake Paul and KSI were fighting for the right to fight him if Logan Paul were to be defeated by Dillon on October 14, 2023. He also mentioned that both KSI and Jake Paul wanted the signing to happen as soon as possible. Dillon said, “KSI does not want me to go to Jake and Jake does not want me to go to KSI”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1709698155623690414?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Andrew from Flagrant was shocked and asked “Jake is investing in his brother losing?”. Dillon partially agreed with the point but added that there was another way of thinking about Jake’s situation. According to Dillon Jake did not have any other opponents to fight who were equal to his stature. He explained the point by stating “Like, there are no more retired guys for him to fight”.

Andrew jumped in and added that the only other people to fight Jake were KSI and maybe Tommy Fury. Andrew also mocked Tommy and said, “Nobody wants to see the Tommy fight again”.

Advertisement

The online community was not ready to believe anything uttered by Dillon Danis. Twitter users also pointed out that Dillon was the biggest capper and were confident about these being all lies. People also stated that both KSI and Jake Paul owned Dillon Danis and added that Dillon Danis pulled out of the KSI fight because he was underprepared.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/StepBruuh/status/1709699018731712734?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Rm14Ces/status/1709772324440776916?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/richmond1724/status/1709705754536718583?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon Danis talks about the KSI vs. Tommy Fury fight

Another immense battle has been announced to take place between KSI and Tommy Fury on the same day as Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul’s fight. But Dillon’s fight with Logan has completely overshadowed the KSI and Tommy Fury match because of the intense controversies that Dillon brought to the table.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1708895077534208049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Dillon Danis also stated on The MMA Hour interview that he never cared about the KSI fight. He proceeded to call KSI a nobody and also claimed that he was not a fighter. According to Dillon Danis, his battle with Logan Paul was the only real fight and he asked everyone to look at the immense build-up the fight had created.