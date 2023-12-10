“He Gave Me More”: Not $135k Worth Gift, Francis Ngannou Emphasises Value of Friendship With Cristiano Ronaldo

The noted former UFC champ, Francis Ngannou, has a similarity with the famed soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. They both use a similar recovery technique for their post-performance heal-ups. But, the duo had their first meetup only a few days back, where they spent some gala time together. Following his meetup with Ronaldo, ‘The Predator’ also appeared in the noted former NFL icon, Shannon Sharpe’s YouTube podcast on ‘Club Shay Shay’ channel and detailed their meetup.

At a point in the episode, Sharpe revealed that Ronaldo had also presented Ngannou with an expensive gift. Ngannou was definitely happy about it. But, it wasn’t the gift from Ronaldo that pleased him the most. Ngannou’s words on this issue revealed that he valued the meetup more than the gift that Ronaldo gave him.

‘Club Shay Shay‘ posted the part containing this entire conversation on their Instagram account as well. The caption to their post revealed one of Ngannou’s lines that he spoke in the interview. But, apart from being connected to the situation, ‘The Predator’s’ words may be taken as a universal truth as well. ‘Club Shay Shay’s’ caption read:

“Gifts is not always what someone gives you. I think it’s the time.”

Well, it’s quite understandable the gifts that Ronaldo chooses for his near and dear ones must be incredibly high-value things. Sharpe disclosed that Ronaldo had gifted Ngannou a $135k watch. But for Ngannou, the chit-chat that he had with Ronaldo was his most prized possession from the meetup. He said:

“He was standing next to the pool and talking for 40 minutes at least. That was more than more than a watch. And the interaction. He was giving me advice, ‘You have to know the men, the public figure’. He understands [this]. He was giving me some advice. You look at that picture, seems like we know each other for years. It was our first meeting. This is how genuine he was.”

Well, the Cameroon native also revealed that Ronaldo gave him advice about how to boost his image in the public. This may turn out to be hugely beneficial for ‘The Predator’. Most combat sports fans realize how social media plays an important part in this field today.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have advised Francis Ngannou how to boost his social media followers

We all know how social media profiles are a huge part of a person’s public image today. Also, a fighter with more followers on social media is expected to draw more eyes to their fights. Ronaldo currently boasts an insane 614M followers on Instagram. Hence, he might have shared a few suggestions with Ngannou about how to boost his online following. With an increased following, it’s quite apparent that ‘The Predator’s’ fights will sell even more than today.

But the combat sports world is currently in a dilemma about Ngannou’s next move. He is currently signed to the noted American MMA promotion, PFL. But he also made his way into boxing on 28 October this year.

‘The Predator’ put up a tremendous performance against the famous WBC heavyweight king, Tyson Fury. However, a large chunk of fans were severely discontented with the decision that adjudged Fury as the victor. A lot of them are currently calling for a rematch between the two. But, there’s every possibility of Ngannou stepping into the PFL MMA cage next as well.