OnlyFans Star Rebecca J Recounts $85,000 Spent by MMA Fighter, Details Relationship Turmoil

An MMA fighter’s relationship with an OnlyFans star has come to light. Rebecca J is an OnlyFans model with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She recently made the news when paparazzi spotted her out and about with an MMA fighter. However, the most shocking thing was not the fact that an MMA fighter and an OnlyFans model were on a date. The news that created shockwaves was how much the fighter spent on her during their date.

Johnny Eblen is an MMA fighter who currently competes for Bellator, where he is the current Middleweight Champion. Eblen holds an unbeaten record of 15 wins and no losses. OnlyFans model Rebecca J recently appeared on the No Jumper podcast on YouTube and spoke about her ‘relationship’ with the fighter. Citing the fact that things did not work out between the two, she said,

“We went on a couple dates, he’s a sweet guy, he’s a good guy it just didn’t work out. We’re just very different, we want different things. The chemistry just wasn’t there.”

She went on to state that the MMA fighter spent a lot of money on her. Rebecca J claims Johnny Eblen spent $85,000 on her on their first date. The host of the podcast Adam22 could not believe the fact that Eblen spent that much money on her and even went on to state that it must not have been his money.

Adam22 and Rebecca J then went on to wonder whether UFC fighters would ever do OnlyFans.

Adam22 and Rebecca J wonder whether MMA fighters would get into OnlyFans

Adam22 asked Rebecca J a lot of questions about her ‘relationship’ with MMA fighter Johnny Eblen. He then asked whether they shot OnlyFans content together. The model responded by saying they didn’t, and the No Jumper podcast host then brought up the topic of a combat sports fighter doing OnlyFans. He said,

“I do, I think that would be great”

Rebecca J then responded, saying,

“You think so? I don’t know, Johnny you down?”

The pair then wondered whether the UFC did not allow their fighters to shoot content for OnlyFans. However, they were factually incorrect, as several UFC fighters have transitioned to OnlyFans.

MMA fighters have looked to OnlyFans as an extra source of income. Fighters like Paige VanZant and Felice Herig are some of the names that have made the shift to the subscription-based platform. Although, it is not a very common practice for the UFC fighters to be on the platform.