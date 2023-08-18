“I Made $100,000,000”: UFC Star Mocks ‘Gimmick’ Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, Says $20M Purse Figure Is ‘Bold Face Lie’

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul had a largely successful event where Paul emerged victorious over Diaz. The fight sold out the arena and garnered millions of PPV sales. However, there were some reports suggesting that Nate Diaz earned over $20 million form his ‘gimmick fight’ with ‘The Problem Child’. It is an eyebrow-raising number and evidently, a UFC star doesn’t believe it at all. He is willing to make a huge bet against the bold-faced lie of the gimmick fight.

Nate Diaz is a free agent after his contract ended with the UFC. However, he was able to make a huge payday perhaps the biggest of his life while boxing Jake Paul. This is one of the biggest attractions for retired or out-of-contract MMA fighters who venture into boxing.

Despite, many reports from established media publications, another UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington is not buying that Diaz bagged $20 million. He is willing to make a ridiculous bet against the bold-faced lie.

Colby Covington ridicules Nate Diaz’s $20 million payday versus Jake Paul

Colby Covington is gearing up to mount yet another title challenge in his career. Before agreeing on a fight with Leon Edwards, he sat down for an interview with Edwards’ British counterpart Michael Bisping. During their, conversation Covington gave his views on the new era of combat sports including the likes of KSI, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul, and whether he watched the Nate Diaz Vs Jake Paul fight.

Covington said, “No, I didn’t pay attention, but I will tell you one thing, Michael. That is a bold faced lie, them saying that Nate Diaz made $20. I guarantee, I’ll bet every dollar in my bank account. Okay that’s like me saying Mike, guess what? ‘My last fight with Jorge [Masvidal] I made a $100 million.’“

Covington is one of the biggest stars of UFC and is one of the top earners as well. However, even Covington has never earned over $20 million from a single fight. Thus, he has some difficulty in believing that Diaz had earned such a huge number. He even mocked the claims by saying that he made a $100 million in his last fight. However is there any truth regarding Diaz’s $20 million purse?

Did Diaz earn $20 million?

Nate Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield came out citing that Diaz enjoyed the promotion leading up to the fight and the whole process. According to a report from Bloody Elbow, Diaz’s management and Paul’s management were 50-50 partners. The revenue generated from the fight was going to be split equally between Diaz, Paul, and Dazn.

Rosenfield cited that Diaz’s purse was well over eight figures. Moreover, he also claimed that the purse was similar to that of a professional boxer. The amount was claimed to be shocking enough to convince a person to box.

As per the report, Diaz was going to earn somewhere around $15-$20 million. However, Covington is having none of that.

