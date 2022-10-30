Former MMA Fighter Confirms Return of ‘Top G’, Andrew Tate to Twitter, Amidst Acquisition From Billionaire Tycoon, Elon Musk

Former Mixed martial arts fighter Tam Khan has confirmed the return of Andrew Tate to Twitter, following Elon Musk’s takeover! Tam Khan was recently spotted with infamous social media influencer, Andrew Tate earlier this month. Tate was seen converting his religion to Islam along with Khan.

Khan left a compelling tweet, that all but confirmed the return of the Top G’ to Twitter, following his short-lived exile at the hands of the platform. He also hinted at a potential Twitter takeover with ‘Cobra Tate’ returning to the platform.

Khan stated-

“Yes! Andrew Tate is returning to twitter. Thank you @elonmusk Twitter Takeover”

Andrew Tate was banned from Twitter in August, following numerous accusations against the 36-year-old that he was promoting misogyny.

Andrew Tate’s social media ban and recent sighting.

Andrew Tate was banned from numerous leading social media platforms, Instagram and Twitter. The primary reason for that was due to his misogynistic remarks aimed at women, which prompted and encouraged several men to

Since then, his presence and influence has been seriously mitigated on these applications. The ‘Top G’s’ reign was extremely brief. Or so everyone thought.

Tate was seen recently making an appearance sparring in Dubai, where a number of his fans attended. Tate as such put on a show for his fans. His slick and rapid movements left his fans enthralled.

With there being talks about a return to the combat sports world, Andrew Tate might just be training for an encounter against KSI or Logan Paul.

Musk’s takeover: Andrew Tate returning?

Elon Musk’s recent Twitter acquisition has left social media in a frenzy. With the long ongoing takeover saga finally coming to a close, Musk has kicked off his tenure at the tech giant by going on a firing spree.

The dismissals of CEO, Pragal Agarwal, CFO, Ned Segal, Vijaya Gadde, Twitter’s head of legal, policy, and safety, and general counsel, Sean Edgett.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

The four highlighted have played an integral role in banishing controversial figures such as Donald Trump, Andree Tate, etc., from their platform.

With Musk at long last closing the deal for the social media platform, the expectation is Andrew Tate will be returning. An interesting turn of events.

