“Opened the Mind”: Alex Pereira Details ‘Productive’ Impact of Training With Steven Seagal for UFC 300 Main Event

ALex Pereira Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Alex Pereira (blue gloves) walks away from the octagon with the light heavy weight championship belt after beating Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Pereira had a productive training session with Steven Seagal. While Pereira is preparing to take on Jamahal Hill in his first title defense at the historic UFC 300 event, ‘Poatan’ decided to further hone his skills by training with Seagal, an American actor and an accomplished martial artist. He is a 7th dan black belt in Aikido and recently trained alongside the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, ahead of his UFC 300 fight. Soon after their training, the Brazilian shared the video on social media and both of them discussed their techniques with each other. In a recent interaction, ‘Poatan’ provided further details about the productiveness of the session.

Advertisement

In an interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, Pereira believed that the session helped him a lot in terms of mental toughness. He also stated that the experience made him more open-minded, where he was ready to learn and accept new skills and ideas. Reflecting on the same, Pereira said,

“Steven Seagal opened the mind a little bit it was good, it was good to share and trade ideas with him. So it was a very good time for us.”

Advertisement

Alex Pereira compared the experience to his training session with Anderson Silva. He was able to take a lot of pointers from both of them and implement it in his game. However, moving on in the interview, ‘Poatan’ was asked about who he thought was a more intimidating opponent between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. Interestingly, Pereira gave the nod to Prochazka, whom the Brazilian last fought at UFC 295 and won the vacant belt.

Alex Pereira says Jiri Prochazka is a superior opponent to Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira believes Jamahal Hill will be an easier opponent compared to Jiri Prochazka. The Brazilian will take on Hill at UFC 300 in what will be the American’s return from injury. He fought and beat Jiri Prochazka on his last outing, while accomplishing the feat in clinical fashion with a superb KO in round 2. Analyzing his opponents, ‘Poatan’ said,

“I think Jiri is more accurate and precise on his strikes…. Jamahal Hill have a little more advantage on his power, which makes him dangerous too…..But when you talk about skill level, Jiri Prochazka is superior.”

Alex Pereira believes Jiri Prochazka is more skilled than Jamahal Hill when it comes to striking. However, the American does have good knockout power. He stated that it was very hard to differentiate between the two, but keeping in mind the all-round precision Prochazka possesses makes him a more dangerous opponent.