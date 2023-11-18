“This Is F***ed”- Fans Left Dumbfounded After Tom Aspinall’s Extremely NSFW Question to Nina Drama

Tom Aspinall shocked the world the past weekend with a brilliant performance against Sergei Pavlovich. The main event for UFC 295 was supposed to be a fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. However, after Jones suffered an injury the UFC called on Pavlovich and Aspinall to fight for the interim UFC heavyweight title at MSG.

Advertisement

Aspinall joined the likes of Michael Bisping and Leon Edwards as only the third British fighter to win UFC gold. In the build up to the fight, the 30-year old had a lot more media obligations than he is used to.

In one such interview, Aspinall sat down with Nina Drama. The latter has quickly become one of the most famous MMA journalists over the past few months. Drama is famous for her interview style where she often asks fighters questions not related to the sport and often with a double meaning. However, this time around, it was Tom Aspinall who flipped the script on Nina.

Advertisement

In an interview posted on her YouTube page, Aspinall put Drama on the spot by asking her a very personal and sexual question. Needless to say, this is not something that happens often in interviews. Therefore, it garnered some strong reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to Aspinall’s comments.

One fan said, “Tom shot his shot… which is funny the funnier part is her man is the cameraman LMFAO.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kuma4King/status/1725658848709472404?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan added, “Most people just ask someone out for coffee….”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BrandonVA111/status/1725659805736472819?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

“Sean’s not gonna like this”- commented a fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BbylonPrince/status/1725724021923188943?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“im literally afraid to see what @SStricklandMMA is going to do to top this…”- commented a fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kuma4King/status/1725661684675604915?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“This is f***ed“- exclaimed another fan in shock.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Woods418/status/1725741194896941549?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



After his recent success what could be next for Tom Aspinall? Let’s take a closer look.

Tom Aspinall to fight at the end of 2024?

In the build up to UFC 295, Dana White made it extremely clear that the winner of the interim heavyweight title fight would face the winner of Jones vs Miocic. However, given the severity of the injury, Jones is likely to be out for six to nine months. This means that Jones vs Miocic will happen in the second half of 2024 at the earliest.



Which unfortunately means that Aspinall will have to wait until the end of 2024 if he were to secure a fight against the winner. It is highly unlikely that both the UFC and Aspinall would want to be out of action for a year given his recent performance.

There is a very strong chance that the UFC and Dana White might Aspinall vs Miocic for the undisputed belt. Meanwhile Jon Jones could vacate the title and face the winner after his return. Aspinall recently stated that Jones should be stripped of the title as he will be absent for a long time.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the developments taking place in the UFC’s heavyweight division.