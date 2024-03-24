Merab Dvalishvili Changes National Colors, Now Will Compete for USA and Georgia

Being a fighter at the biggest promotion is a massive source of pride for anyone. Not only does it show that they are among the best in the world, but it also allows them to represent their country on the global stage. However, there are some fighters in the UFC who represent two nations, Khamzat Chimaev to Ilia Topuria being the immediate names that come to mind. Similarly, now Merab Dvalishvili joins the list as the Georgian fighter has obtained US citizenship, which he shared on his social media.

Dvalishvili announced today that he has now become a citizen of the USA. He expressed gratitude for the opportunities presented to him as a citizen of the United States while stating that his heart will always belong to his home, Georgia. ‘The Machine’ promised to continue working hard to make both of his countries proud.

Dvalishvili’s story is one of many who come to the USA at a young age, but thanks to their commitment and hard work, they earn recognition and become citizens. The greatest example of this is Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“The Machine’ was born in Tbilisi, Georgia, and moved to New York City twelve years ago at 22. Now, he lives in both cities and trains in Las Vegas with Syndicate MMA and Serra Longo Fight Team. However, he is not the first fighter who will represent another country beyond Georgia. Just like him, the Georgian fighter Topuria also recently acquired Spanish citizenship.

Ilia Topuria Secures Spanish Citizenship Following Historic UFC Title Victory

The newest superstar from UFC, Ilia Topuria, born in Georgia, is now also a Spanish citizen. After winning at UFC 298, he became the Featherweight Champion, bringing him new opportunities. Notably, the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez granted him citizenship in recognition of his achievements. And given Spain has been his home for a long time now, he’ll proudly represent both Spain and Georgia when he competes.

Both Georgia and Spain influenced Ilia Topuria’s MMA journey. He started as a Greco-Roman wrestler in Georgia, then trained with the Climent brothers in Spain at 15. As a result, both countries played a big role in shaping him into a champion.