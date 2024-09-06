Oscar de la Hoya vs. Dana White Beef Over? Golden Boy Backs UFC 306, Slams ‘Lame’ Canelo Alvarez Fight

It looks like Oscar De La Hoya is ready to put an old beef aside. Despite a rocky history with both White and his former fighter Canelo Alvarez, De La Hoya is throwing his support behind UFC 306 instead of the boxer’s upcoming fight. With both events taking place next weekend, the Golden Boy has made it clear he’s backing the UFC, even going as far as to slam Canelo’s fight as “lame”.

It’s a surprising twist in combat sports drama, but De La Hoya seems more interested in supporting the UFC over his former protégé.

The former champion posted a video on Instagram where he explained why he will be attending the UFC event instead of Alvarez’s fight.

“We’re a week away from the boxing match that no one asked for. And a UFC event everyone will be watching. Canelo is fighting Berlanga, another snoozefest. They’re trying to sell a PPV for $90 and $500 minimum in person.

Calling the Canelo fight a robbery, De La Hoya added:

It’s just robbery at this point to pay for another lame Canelo fight that goes the distance against a sub par opponent. I will actually be attending the UFC event at the Sphere instead.”

Needless to say, De La Hoya did not have a crazy revelation that changed his mind about White. Rather for him, it is a matter of convenience. At this point in time, he probably hates Alvarez a lot more than he hates White and therefore, is using any opportunity to put down his former athlete and hype up his rival Dana.

Afterall, the UFC is also charging $90 for their PPV and a minimum of $3,000 for a ticket which De La Hoya does not seem to have a problem with.

What is the beef between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya?

De La Hoya and White had always been on cordial terms with each other even though both were in the fight business. However, things started to take a turn when White got involved in boxing with Mayweather vs McGregor.

Now, the former boxer had his own issues with Floyd and therefore started bad mouthing the matchup saying it was a cash grab and that no one should buy the PPVs.

The bad mouthing did not sit well with White who fired back at the promoter. Since then both men have labelled each other drug addicts, horrible human beings, horrible businessmen and a plethora of other wonderful adjectives.

The latest support from Oscar is yet another twist in a complex relationship between two men at the top of their game in combat sports.