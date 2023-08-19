‘Over $1,000,000’ – Dillon Danis Reveals His Fight vs. Logan Paul Will Earn Him More Money Than UFC Champion

Bellator fighter Dillon Danis is set to make his boxing debut against Logan Paul in a highly anticipated bout later this year on 14 October. Interestingly, a fight between the two has been in the works for years. The two were initially rumored to fight in January this year. However, the bout was canceled after Paul suffered an injury during his WWE matchup against Roman Reigns. Danis was later booked to fight KSI.

However, he pulled out of the fight. Now, Dillon Danis has been offered yet another opportunity to step inside the squared circle and make a lot of money while doing so. Apparently, it is more than even a UFC champion.

How much money will Dillon Danis make against Logan Paul?

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, Dillon Danis spoke about a variety of topics, including his pay for his upcoming fight against Logan Paul in London.

Danis made a bold claim and suggested that he’s going to make more than most of the fighters in the UFC and also the UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. He said:

“I’m making more than anybody in the UFC besides Izzy, Conor, maybe Islam. And I’m definitely making more than Volk. I’m definitely making more than all those guys and I haven’t fought in four years.”

It is worth noting that Alexander Volkanovski earned over $1 million for his last fight in the UFC against Yair Rodriguez, according to The Sports Daily. That said, Dillion Danis’ estimated payout against Logan Paul as per his comments during the podcast would be over $1 million.

Is Conor McGregor training Danis for his fight against Paul?

While nothing seems confirmed at the moment, Conor McGregor did say that he will train Dillon Danis for his upcoming fight. It is worth noting that McGregor and Danis have known each other for years now.

The Bellator fighter was even a part of his jiu-jitsu training team and it is only fair to see the Irishman help the former Bellator fighter in his bout against Logan Paul.

During an interview with Matchroom Boxing during Anthony Joshua’s fight against Robert Helenius last weekend, McGregor went on to guarantee a win for Dillon Danis.

That said, it will be interesting to see if ‘The Notorious’ can help Danis to upset the odds and potentially beat Logan Paul in their highly anticipated bout.