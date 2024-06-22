Paige VanZant Becomes First Ever to Have Careers in PowerSlap, UFC, BKFC, Pro Wrestling, and Boxing Career

Paige VanZant during the Q&A after the UFC Fight Night 127 London Weigh In s at the O2, London, England on 16 March 2018. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xAndyxRowlandx PMI-1890-0008

A ‘X’ update about Paige ’12 Gauge’ VanZant making her debut at Power Slap 8 has resulted in the former UFC star creating an unintentional record. With this, VanZant becomes the first-ever combat sports athlete to compete in Power Slap, UFC, BKFC, pro wrestling, and boxing.

VanZant began her combat sports career in 2012 after signing into an MMA promotion named UWF. Her career took a major boost after entering the UFC in 2014. The Oregon native amassed a massive following in a very short amount of time.

But she couldn’t hold to success for too long and inked her BKFC contract within a few weeks of her departure from the UFC in 2020.

But things didn’t work out the way she expected as she picked up two losses in her first two fights. She decided to draw an end to that career and venture into pro-wrestling, singing with the noted promotion AEW.

VanZant also won her first match but left the Tony Khan-led organization without any clarifications.

Her boxing debut under ‘Misfits Boxing’ on 25 May also didn’t go the way she wanted. The fight against influencer Elle Brooke ended in a split draw.

Now while, she hasn’t been entirely successful, kudos to VanZant for trying out every option that’s out there; the latest in the list being Power Slap. Goodman’s ‘X’ update also revealed that VanZant’s debut would happen against Christine Wolmarans on 28 June.

Hopefully this opens up another world full of possibilities and opportunities for VanZant. Unfortunately, UFC fans don’t think so.

Paige VanZant gets trolled after signing for Power Slap

‘BJPenn.com’ was one of the first sources to report VanZant’s induction into Dana White’s slap-fighting promotion. They also highlighted their report through an ‘X’ update on their account. However, fans derided ’12 Gauge’s’ decision to join Power Slap in unison.

Some deduced that her income from ‘OnlyFans’ had dried up, compelling her to take ‘desperate’ decisions. Others counted this decision as a mark of the downfall of her combat sports career.

To be fair, trolls will keep trolling but no one has yet has had the distinction of having careers in UFC, AEW, BKFC, and boxing!