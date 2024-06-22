mobile app bar

“Only Fans Drying”: Paige VanZant Faces Trolls Amid Power Slap Signing Rumors

Souvik Roy
Published

Paige VanZant
Credit: Imago

Paige VanZant became the newest target of ‘Power Slap’ haters after she signed with the promotion. ‘BJPenn.com’ highlighted their report about VanZant’s induction into Power Slap with an ‘X’ update, which had several naysayers trolling the ‘OnlyFans’ model for this decision. The caption to ‘BJPenn.com’s’ ‘X’ update read:

“Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap”

In one of her podcast appearances, VanZant revealed that she made more money in a day from OF subscriptions than she had made from her entire UFC career. Naturally, this was quite insulting to MMA fans, and they highlighted it in light of the recent announcement.

The comments section of the post showcased that there weren’t many who appreciated ’12 Gauge’s’ decision to join Power Slap, and most of them trolled her for leaving something as ‘lucrative’ as OnlyFans.

One of them deduced the reason behind VanZant’s decision and penned “Only fans drying up”.

Another fan expressed a similar point of view, writing, ”

One more troll wrote, ”

Another follower derided her commenting, ”

However, despite most bashing VanZant’s decision to join Dana White’s slap-fighting promotion, it may lead her back to the field which earned her the highest amount of recognition among combat sports fans.

Will VanZant’s Power Slap signing lead her to the UFC once more?

Well, a look at the UFC’s history will reveal that not many fighters have made their way back to Dana White’s MMA promotion after signing with a different combat sports organization. VanZant ventured into Conor Mcgregor and Devid Feldman’s BKFC after parting ways with the UFC. She also had a boxing match against Elle Brooks on 25 May which was organized by Misfits Boxing.

Still, VanZant’s induction into ‘Power Slap’ means that the 54-year-old UFC head honcho is her boss once again. Hence, there’s every possibility that White might allow VanZant back into the UFC. While such news is sure to get fans excited, only time can tell if VanZant will step into the octagon again.

