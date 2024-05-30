Paulo Costa Snubs Khamzat Chimaev from UFC’s Handsome Fighters Rankings After Narrowly Trailing Conor McGregor

Paulo “best-looking fighter ever” Costa recently came second in the list of an AI-list of most handsome UFC fighters. While he wasn’t too thrilled to be trailing Conor McGregor, it was his reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s place on the list that took the cake.

He roasted Khamzat Chimaev brutally after a reporter wanted to know what position would Costa allot him on the list. The short answer is, and only Costa could have put it this succinctly,

“He’s out of the list. Come on, he’s the last.”

Costa often brags about his handsome appearance and superb physique through his social media posts. But the fact that he couldn’t get past McGregor despite all of this shocked him. However, Costa couldn’t control his laughter after another reporter mentioned that Chimaev earned the thirteenth place on the list.

To be fair, 13th is better than what Costa is offering.

As you might have imagined, there’s some history between the two.

Why do Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev hate each other?

The UFC authorities had previously booked an encounter between Costa and Chimaev for the UFC 294. However, the fight couldn’t materialize as Borrachinha had to pull out of it because of a staph infection. But Chimaev had already started his efforts to get under Costa’s skin before his pullout.

Unfortunately, Chimaev chose to go the Dillon Danis way and target Costa’s girlfriend-manager Tamara Alves. He not only got into her DMs but also questioned the Brazilian’s sexuality. Yes, the Swede went back in time to the 1960s for those homophobic jokes.

But ‘Borz’s’ efforts didn’t matter as he got schooled by both Costa and his girlfriend.

This guys is so scared.

So, his trying to affect you trough a women. But, I think he don’t know that I’m on this game for a long time and this type of thing just show his weakness. Don’t be scared Chen Chen — Tamara Alves (@Tamaraalves2) October 6, 2023

See, it all makes sense now. The truth is, this is the fight game, and mad crap gets flung across the dias every single day. But unlike in the real world with real word consequences, you can settle your differences by beating the bejesus out of each other in a cage! So, all in all, really looking forward to this cracker of a fight.