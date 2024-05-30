mobile app bar

Paulo Costa Snubs Khamzat Chimaev from UFC’s Handsome Fighters Rankings After Narrowly Trailing Conor McGregor

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Paulo Costa Snubs Khamzat Chimaev from UFC's Handsome Fighters Rankings After Narrowly Trailing Conor McGregor

Paulo Costa Khamzat Chimaev
Credits: Imago

Paulo “best-looking fighter ever” Costa recently came second in the list of an AI-list of most handsome UFC fighters. While he wasn’t too thrilled to be trailing Conor McGregor, it was his reaction to Khamzat Chimaev’s place on the list that took the cake.

He roasted Khamzat Chimaev brutally after a reporter wanted to know what position would Costa allot him on the list. The short answer is, and only Costa could have put it this succinctly,

       “He’s out of the list. Come on, he’s the last.”

Costa often brags about his handsome appearance and superb physique through his social media posts. But the fact that he couldn’t get past McGregor despite all of this shocked him. However, Costa couldn’t control his laughter after another reporter mentioned that Chimaev earned the thirteenth place on the list.

To be fair, 13th is better than what Costa is offering.

As you might have imagined, there’s some history between the two.

Why do Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev hate each other?

The UFC authorities had previously booked an encounter between Costa and Chimaev for the UFC 294. However, the fight couldn’t materialize as Borrachinha had to pull out of it because of a staph infection. But Chimaev had already started his efforts to get under Costa’s skin before his pullout.

Unfortunately, Chimaev chose to go the Dillon Danis way and target Costa’s girlfriend-manager Tamara Alves. He not only got into her DMs but also questioned the Brazilian’s sexuality. Yes, the Swede went back in time to the 1960s for those homophobic jokes.

But ‘Borz’s’ efforts didn’t matter as he got schooled by both Costa and his girlfriend.

See, it all makes sense now. The truth is, this is the fight game, and mad crap gets flung across the dias every single day. But unlike in the real world with real word consequences, you can settle your differences by beating the bejesus out of each other in a cage! So, all in all, really looking forward to this cracker of a fight.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these