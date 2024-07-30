Ex-Double Champ Advises Alex Pereira to Test Himself Against Wrestlers Before Heavyweight Move

In a short span of three years, Alex Pereir has captured the hearts of fans and also the titles in two divisions of the UFC. ‘Poatan’ now has his eyes set on making history and becoming the first person to capture three belts with a move up to heavyweight. However, before he can do that, a former two division world champion believes Pereira must fight wrestlers in order to prepare himself for heavyweight.

Georges St-Pierre recently sat down for an interview where he was about Pereira and his future at heavyweight.

‘Rush’ claimed while Poatan was the best striker in the light heavyweight division, the questions about how he would do against a wrestler at heavyweight continues to linger. He added:

“I think he needs to answer that before trying to go up to heavyweight. Because at heavyweight you have Tom Aspinall, you have Jon Jones. These guys are very good wrestlers.”

Georges St-Pierre says Alex Pereira is "the best striker the light heavyweight division has ever seen". "The question is, how would [Alex] pair up against a guy who is more of a wrestler… I think he needs to answer that before trying to go up to heavyweight."



‘Rush’ went on to add that both Aspinall and Jon Jones are good strikers but also good wrestlers who can get a fight to the ground and keep it there. St-Pierre believes that Pereira should fight someone who is good at wrestling at light heavyweight.

And if he is able to secure a win against such a fighter, then and only then should he move up in weight and try and fight for a third belt in the UFC.

As things stand, Pereira will be able to test this out in his very next fight.

Pereira to take a big step up in competition

Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight title for a second time against Jiri Prochazka earlier this year. After the win fans as well as Joe Rogan were adamant that he move up in weight and challenge Jon Jones. However, there are a few questions for Pereira that need to be answered at light heavyweight.

The UFC will most likely give the next title shot to Magomed Ankalaev who fits all the boxes described by St-Pierre. If he is able to secure a win against Ankalaev, ‘Poatan’ should consider moving up in weight to heavyweight to challenge the likes of Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones and more. That said, getting past Ankalaev is easier said than done, especially if the Russian doesn’t repeat his predecessor’s mistakes of trying to stand and trade with the Brazilian.