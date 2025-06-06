Using ‘Dana White Formula’ 44-Year-Old UFC Legend Turns Heads With Chiseled Physique

Back in 2023, Dana White shocked the whole world when he posted a shirtless picture of himself, with abs, looking absolutely ripped. The UFC president had never, in his public appearances over the years had looked anything close to muscular.

But in a span of a few months, he went from fat to fit thanks to the Superhuman protocol.

To give fans an idea, the Superhuman protocol basically inculcates four pillars of recovery: Electromagnetic therapy, cold plunging, Oxygen therapy, and Red light therapy. White swears by the routine he created thanks to Gary Brecka, a self proclaimed human biologist.

Following his fitness transformation, there was another thing White started doing religiously: water fasts. The UFC president has completed 48-hour and 72-hour water fasts in the last couple of years. And now it seems, a retired UFC fighter and a legend at that, has taken inspiration from him.

Former welterweight and middleweight champion, Georges St-Pierre, shared a photo of himself after he completed a 1-day water fast and 2-day dry fast, meaning no water or any liquids for 2 days, resulting in him looking absolutely shredded.

Fans in the comments section could not believe their eyes.

“Damn, GSP still shredded. What an inspiration you have been on many levels. Thank you, friend,” said one fan. Another praised him for looking much younger, “You still look 27, brother, your lifestyle is unmatched.”

This fan gave GSP the ultimate compliment: “Brother is so healthy that his physique looks photoshopped.” Another pointed out how St-Pierre was following in the footsteps of the UFC president, “Using Dana White’s Formula.”

Using Dana White’s Formula — Ye (@india_adesanya) June 6, 2025

Meanwhile, some other fans were even wondering how he completed the fast, wanting to try it themselves, with many others having given testaments of their own water fast journeys.

Notably, the UFC president even sat down with Brecka for a podcast to explain the positive effects of his weight transformation.

White owes it all to Brecka

Back in 2022, White claimed to have been given a little over 10 years to live after a checkup by his doctor. He suffered from Sky-high blood pressure, Triglycerides over 800, Chronic inflammation, Insulin resistance, and Obesity.

He also developed sleep apnea and would wake up at random times and start throwing up. He then met Brecka, who made a bet with him, “In 10 weeks, I’ll change your life forever,” the human biologist said boldly.

Obviously, White did not believe him at first and laughed at him. But now the UFC president is a living testament to the Superhuman protocol.

In the podcast, he spoke about how his life turned around, “I’m not the same person I was a year and a half ago, not even remotely close….Feel like I’m in my twenties again, my workouts are off the charts, every day when I wake up, I feel incredible, all of my symptoms are gone.”

That’s when he met Gary Brecka and made a bet: ‘In 10 weeks, I’ll change your life forever.’ Dana laughed at first, but the results shocked him. Here’s the step-by-step protocol he used to beat metabolic syndrome — without medication: pic.twitter.com/tgeZdHyRKn — HealthHackers (@HealthHackerss) May 28, 2025

White reiterated how he wasn’t trying to scam anyone and was living proof of how effective the protocol was. According to the UFC president, it does feel like he aged in reverse after changing his lifestyle.