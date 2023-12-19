“Poetic Justice”: Ian Garry Trolling Branded ‘Right’ Owing to Past Antics With His Opponent

Geoff Neal is a man of his actions and hates the trend of trash-talking before the fights. Neal recently sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani. During the conversation he shared his thoughts about Ian Garry and what he did at UFC 292 just to put Neal down.

Garry, who is quite active when it comes to insulting other fighters, sold t-shirts with Neal’s mugshot on them. However, the UFC 292 bout later got cancelled due to health reasons as stated by ‘Handz of Steel’. Moreover, Neal never took Garry’s acts of insults seriously and kept his focus only on his skills as a fighter.

During the interview with Helwani for MMA Fighting, Geoff Neal opened up about Ian Garry’s behaviour ahead of UFC 292. He expressed how Garry’s poor actions to put down Neal at UFC 292 played back at him at UFC 296. Neal termed it as “poetic justice” as Garry had to step back from the UFC 296 fight after all the trash-talking.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAFighting/status/1736862667099230611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Neal further expressed that he is quite happy to have a rebooked bout against Ian Garry at UFC 299. During the interview, he also added that he is all set to give Garry a taste of his own medicine and is excited to defeat him.

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry looks to be an exciting matchup and fans will be happy to see the match at UFC 299.

What is next for Ian Garry?

The awaited Machado Garry vs. Neal Geoff bout is finally here to turn into a reality. The details of the same were recently confirmed by the UFC president Dana White.

During a UFC 296 post-fight press conference, White announced the picked-up matchups for UFC 299. He announced a scheduled bout between the Irish fighter and Geoff Neal. The UFC 299 event is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2024, in Miami, Florida.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1736278574871585175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see how the fight turns out to be, keeping in mind their shared history with UFC 292 and what went around. The MMA fans can expect quite a good build up keeping in mind Garry’s trash-talking skills. Whereas when it comes to Neal, as per what he says and does, he will try to show his actions rather than words.