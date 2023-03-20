Po*nstar Kendra Lust Analyzes UFC 286 and Praises Justin Gaethje & Leon Edwards’ Performance

UFC 286 is done and dusted. The performances of Justin Gaethje and UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards have garnered applause from adult actress Kendra Lust. Justin Gaethje added yet another victim to his highlight reel in the form of Rafael Fiziev. Leon Edwards, on the other hand, quashed all doubts about his performance in the rematch against former champion Kamaru Usman. As the Brit retained his title with a well-devised game plan, enabling him to beat the Nigerian Nightmare via unanimous decision.

Gaethje’s performance was the subject of worldwide applause as the American earned himself yet another Fight of the Night bonus. The 34-year-old’s dexterity in the striking department procured him plaudits from fellow martial artists and fans alike.

Edwards’ impeccable strategy to retain his title was met with the same reception. The Brit silenced his critiques, who were throwing around the narrative that Rocky was lucky to capture the title with a last-gasp knockout.

Both fighters’ displays were largely praised. Leading to avid MMA supporter and adult actress, Kendra Lust, providing her own two cents on the fight.

Kendra Lust is in accord with Kelvin Gastelum’s analysis of the UFC 286 main event and co-main event

UFC Middleweight Kelvin Gastelum recently took to his Twitter to share his thoughts on the events that ensued this past weekend in London. The Mexican American posted his post-reaction analysis on Twitter, which led to Kendra Lust sharing her opinion of the fights.

On Gastelum’s tweet, Lust said:

“Yes agree fight of the night .. @Justin_Gaethje in the 3rd just turned it up. @Leon_edwardsmma def leg kicks .. but his takedown defense & when he was taken down got right back up. No damage . I also felt Leon was landing more of the bigger blows..”

The former UFC title challenger responded to Lust by saying:

“He did do a good job of getting right back up. I thought Kumaru kept coming forward with pressure but was getting blasted with those kicks! The were smacking”

To which Lust was in accordance with and shared her final analysis. Lust said:

“Agree Kumaru def was setting the pace moving forward. That just played into Leon’s game plan for the leg kicks i feel.”

Gastelum did mention he initially was of the opinion that Usman won the bout. But having reflected on the main event, the 31-year-old said that he believed the leg kicks made the difference.

Lust’s evaluation of the fights is as precise as it could be from the lens of a spectator. As far as fight nights go, that was an emphatic one from start to finish.

The exhibitions of Justin Gaethje and Leon Edwards

Gathje outstruck Fiziev by nine total strikes at 106-97, while landing at a higher efficiency of 60.9%. The Highlight also edged the Azerbaijani in relation to significant strikes by a mere six strikes.

Gaethje reigned supreme with his efficiency there as well, as 60.2 of his significant strikes found his target. In addition, Gaethje also had one takedown from three attempts. Quite the compelling display from the former interim lightweight champion.

Edwards had a captivating performance himself on home soil, winning the trilogy 2-1. Edwards’ game plan propelled him to victory. Rocky absorbed pressure from Usman, to maintain his movement while outstriking the 35-year-old, chiefly through kicks.

Edwards’ lateral movement proved to be a puzzle for Usman to break down. Furthermore, the latter had no answer for his kicks, Thai clinch, and knees. The 30-year-old’s takedown defense was nothing short of spectacular, as he stuffed 11 of Usman’s 15 attempts.

In fact, the times he was taken down, Edwards rose right back up to reinitiate the striking battle. At the conclusion of their battle, Edwards landed 75% of his total strikes. His kicks and punches found their home, as he inflicted 123 of his 164 strikes.

The startling aspect of his striking expertise was that, out of the 123, 120 were significant strikes. Signifying that he landed 74.5 of his significant strikes as well. A masterpiece from the kid from Birmingham.