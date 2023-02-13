P*rnstar Kendra Lust Offers Support to UFC 284 Star After Devastating Defeat

UFC 284 Featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett has received the support of adult star Kendra Lust in the face of defeat.

Emmett sustained a pivotal loss when he was dismantled by the striking of newly anointed interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez. Unfortunately for the American, he fell short on his quest for Glory in Perth.

Emmett, predominantly a striker, faced a predicament with Rodriguez’ unorthodox striking. Particularly his kicks. The first round was extremely favorable for Pantera, such that his body kicks were sufficient enough to nullify Emmett’s knockout threat.

The Mexican ended Emmett’s pain in the second round when he craftily submitted him with a triangle choke. Thus, he officially cemented himself into the UFC’s history books.

Emmett was classy in defeat, thanking his supporters and Rodriguez himself. Adult star Kendra Lust also provided him with a few encouraging words of support.

Also read: Hysterical Conversation Between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Following UFC 284 Goes Viral – “I Aged 50 Years Because of You”

Kendra Lust provides optimism to Josh Emmett!

Needless to say, the loss suffered by Emmett was integral. He will now have to rise up the ranks again if he aspires to hold UFC gold before he retires from the sport of MMA.

Nonetheless, the 37-year-old showcased his humility in victory and defeat. He took to Twitter to thank his family and friends and reiterated that he would be back in the octagon.

Emmett’s tweet stated:

“Thank you to EVERYONE who has been a part of my Journey! Wasn’t the outcome we worked for but It’ll motivate me to come back stronger! Head held high, on to the next one!”

You will be back 💪🏻 — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) February 12, 2023

His gracious nature in the face of adversity caught the attention of adult star Kendra Lust. Lust responded to Emmett’s tweet, stating:

“You will be back”

Kendra Lust is an avid combat sports fan. She has, on numerous occasions, vocally shared her perception of certain figures and fights themselves. In fact, she is the co-host of the podcast ‘KendraandJulianUncensored’ alongside UFC Middleweight Julian Marquez.

Also read: UFC 284 PPV Buys: Did Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski Break Conor McGregor’s 2.4M PPV Record?

What’s next for Josh Emmett?

Josh Emmett undoubtedly lost to the better man on Saturday night. However, his UFC career is far from over. The Team AlphaMale star is currently 18-3 in his MMA career and 9-3 in his UFC career.

Preliminary to his loss at the hands of Yair Rodriguez, he was riding a five-fight win streak, which oversaw victories over the likes of Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

Although the American is in the twilight years of his career, it’s conspicuous he has a ton of gas left in the tank. Counting him out would be folly.

Also read: Islam Makhachev Net Worth 2023: How Much Did the Dagestani Make From UFC