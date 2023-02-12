Hysterical Conversation Between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Following UFC 284 Goes Viral – “I Aged 50 Years Because of You”

Khabib Nurmagomedov and the newly instated pound-for-pound king, Islam Makhchev, shared a soul-stirring moment backstage in light of the latter’s victory. Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski just engaged in a tussle for the ages. The two men showcased explicitly why they rest head and shoulders above their compatriots in their respective weight classes.

Makhachev emerged triumphant following a strategic game plan. The Russian utilized his wrestling to annul Volkanovski’s striking ultimatum. En route to victory, the 31-year-old secured four takedowns and amassed over seven-plus minutes in dominating positions on the ground.

In addition, he relied on his standup and clinch game as well to pose Volkanovski with an unexpected threat on the feat. After his victory, Makhachev could be heard conversing with his friend and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Also read: Islam Makhachev Got ‘His A*s Whooped’ by Alexander Volkanovski: Nate Diaz

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev share a heartwarming moment!

As UFC 284 drew to a close, Islam Makhachev walked off with the most substantial achievement from the night. He defended his throne at 155 lbs and simultaneously captured the pound-for-pound credentials off of Volkanovski.

Undoubtedly solidifying himself as the eminent fighter in all of mixed martial arts today. To celebrate his victory, the Russian made a call to Nurmagomedov. The two engaged in conversation in Russian. The interaction can be summed up below:

“Khabib: Well, you’re a P4P king. Islam: If only you were here. It would be much easier for me Khabib: Zubaira didn’t teach you his moves? Islam: It’s not like I fought a random guy, he’s the best fighter in the world. I’ll see you soon Khabib: I aged 50 years because of you”

Khabib: Well, you’re a P4P king Islam: If only you were here. It would be much easier for me Khabib: Zubaira didn’t teach you his moves? Islam: It’s not like I fought a random guy, he’s the best fighter in the world. I’ll see you soon Khabib: I aged 50 years because of you https://t.co/AdDoOQH1bd — MiracleM96 (@Deli964) February 12, 2023

A hysterical exchange between two of the greatest martial artists to step foot in the UFC. However, the standout aspect of the dialogue was Makhachev’s acknowledgment of just how phenomenal a fighter his opponent, Volkanovski, is.

Even in defeat, the Australian displayed that he was not far off from getting his hand raised. Nonetheless, your credentials and skillset are automatically enhanced when you are surrounded by figures such as Abdulmanap and Khabib Nurmagomedov for over 20 years.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal Believes Conor McGregor Can Be Champion Again: “Me and Him Have Similar…”

Islam Makhachev to have a rematch with Alexander Volkanovski?!

Although it’s merely hours since the event’s conclusion, Volkanovski has advocated for a rematch as he was of the belief that despite falling short in his quest for greatness, he posed a significant threat to Makhachev.

In fact, having rewatched the fight, the 34-year-old came to the conclusion that he won rounds two, three, and five. Given that the 155lbs division is yet to finalize a number one contender, it would not be the worst idea to have the pair rematch.

Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime! 👊 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 12, 2023

However, for now, both men have earned themselves a well-deserved vacation. The time they utilize to recuperate will provide the lightweight division enough time to sort itself out.

Also read: Andrew Tate Newsletter: ‘Top G’ Sends Message About ‘Jail Life’