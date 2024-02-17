Ilia Topuria Earnings: How Much Money Did the Spaniard Make From UFC? What Is His Net Worth and Other FAQs?

The upcoming UFC 298 main eventer, Ilia Topuria, has been gaining the attention of UFC fans with superb performances since his debut. The Spaniard has earned himself a title shot despite having just six fights in the promotion to date. There is a plethora of fans who are currently awaiting his UFC 298 clash against Alexander Volkanovski, pretty eagerly. However, there is another chunk of money-minded fans who may be wondering how much money Topuria has made from his UFC career and other sources. Here, let’s try to answer some of their doubts.

Ilia Topuria: Earnings from UFC career

Topuria made his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 179 against Youssef Zalal on 10 October 2020. He also managed to gain a victory over his rival. A report from ‘Sports Lens’ reveals that he pocketed about $38.5k for this bout. However, he kept on winning, which improved his payout after every fight. The report also reveals that ‘El Matador’ has made about $550k from his six UFC fights to date.

Here’s a summary of what his estimated per-fight payout looks like:

Rival – Event Fight Purse Josh Emmett – UFC Fight Night $200,000 Bryce Mitchell – UFC 282 $154,500 Jai Herbert – UFC Fight Night $98,000 Ryan Hall – UFC 264 $52,000 Damon Jackson – UFC Fight Night $52,000

UFC 298 is going to be the first event that ‘El Matador’ will headline. This is why his payout is expected to take a huge leap.

Ilia Topuria’s net worth

Topuria may have made $550k from his six UFC fights to date. But his total net worth stands a lot higher than his UFC career income. Several sources estimate his current net worth to be somewhere around $1M to $1.4M.

Ilia Topuria’s salary

Most fans may know that UFC athletes earn their salary per fight. Topuria earned a guaranteed fight purse of $100k for his last fight against Josh Emmett on 24 June 2023. This places him under the $100k salary belt for fighters in the UFC. However, nothing can be said about whether he will get a boost in his salary for his UFC 298 fight or not.

Ilia Topuria’s earnings from endorsements

The difference between Topuria’s net worth and UFC career earnings to date indicates that he has earned a lot of money from his ventures outside the UFC as well. A large part of it must have come from his brand endorsement deals. ‘El Matador’ is currently in a contract with some noted brands like Oblack Caps, Keio Mobile, and others. But there’s no official information about the worth of his deals.

An estimate of Ilia Topuria’s earnings from UFC 298

There are no pre-written guidelines about which UFC PPV fighters will get a share of its PPV sales revenue. But mostly the champions headlining UFC PPV events do get a share out of it. But the same cannot be said about their challengers. There are multiple instances of a non-champion UFC PPV main eventer getting barred from a share in the PPV revenue. However, the authorities have provided such fighters with PPV points in other cases.

A report from ‘Marca‘ says that Topuria will earn a base salary of $500k for his UFC 298 fight. The lower limit of his income lies at $532k since he will also pocket $32k as an incentive. But much like the former UFC middleweight king, Sean Strickland, Ilia Topuria’s earnings also might reach well past a million if Dana White and Co. allow him a share of UFC 298’s PPV revenues.