Real Madrid Superfan Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares a Moment With Zlatan Ibrahimović During AC Milan Game

Khabib Nurmagomedov spent the majority of his life on the mats perfecting the art of wrestling. However, as a child, ‘The Eagle’ had other ambitions. Growing up like most children, ‘The Eagle’ wanted to be a professional footballer. Unfortunately, that did not come to fruition for the MMA champion. Since retiring, Nurmagomedov has been spending a lot of time attending football games and recently ran into Zlatan Ibrahimović at an AC Milan game.

Nurmagomedov is a hardcore fan of the Spanish soccer team Real Madrid. However, ‘The Eagle’ recently attended an AC Milan game at their home ground, San Siro. Prior to the game starting, Nurmagomedov ran into an old friend in Zlatan Ibrahimović. The official AC Milan Instagram account posted a video of the interaction between Nurmagomedov and Ibrahimovic as they met for the first time. ‘The Eagle’ shared the reel on his Instagram stories with a caption,

“Great game. And by the way, I guess the score (by accident)”

For the uninitiated, Zlatan Ibrahimović, a Swedish professional footballer. The 42-year-old has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe. The list includes Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and AC Milan. Ibrahimovic’s larger-than-life persona, no filter comments and performances on the field have made him a huge fan favourite.

He is one of the most followed footballers on the planet, with 64 million followers on Instagram. ‘The Eagle’s’ appearance at the game comes at a time when there are growing rumours about his return to action for UFC 300.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return to UFC 300 all but rumours?

During the past week, there were a lot of rumors about ‘The Eagle’ potentially returning to action. The UFC has not found a main event yet for UFC 300. Recent comments made by coach Javier Mendez as well as veterans like Chael Sonnen added fuel to the fire about Nurmagomedov’s return. The common consensus was that Nurmagomedov would return to the UFC to take on Leon Edwards for the welterweight title. This would mark one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history.

It would also further cement Nurmagomedov’s legacy in the sport by adding a second belt to his name. Unfortunately, these rumours are nothing but that. Coach Mendez recently took to social media to confirm that Khabib Nurmagomedov will not be returning to UFC action. He also clarified that he was training with ‘The Eagle’ on cardio and not anything fight related. Unfortunately for UFC fans, this means the wait for the main event at UFC 300 goes on.