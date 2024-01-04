“Maybe Too Far but…”: Conor McGregor Once Admitted Having No Remorse for Insulting Khabib Nurmagomedov & Family Before UFC 229

The infamous buildup to the coveted Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight was one of the prime factors behind making UFC 229 the promotion’s highest-grossing event. However, several fans have often called it a thoroughly distasteful one. But McGregor knew how trash-talking can often get fights hyped up to unimaginable levels. In one of his old interviews with the noted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, ‘Mystic Mac’ revealed that he may have crossed the line during the buildup a few times. But he didn’t regret his actions since such things keep happening in the world of combat sports.

UFC fans have seen several trash talkers in the promotion. But only a few of them, like Chael Sonnen and McGregor, choose to go below the belt with their digs. The pre-fight events and press conferences showcased McGregor firing several such shots at Nurmagomedov. Things got pretty ugly when McGregor even offered Nurmagomedov his famous ‘Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey’ despite knowing that drinking was strictly against his religious beliefs.

Almost a year and a half after the coveted encounter, McGregor appeared in an interview with the noted MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani. Helwani used to work for ‘ESPN MMA‘ back then. ‘Mystic Mac’ also talked about his distasteful remarks during the buildup to the UFC 229 main event besides various other points. His words showcased that he might have got too far with a few remarks. But, he also mentioned that it is the “fight business”, and things like these aren’t unusual instances here.

Well, these things will forever be there in the history book of the UFC. But fans are equally enthralled about the current incidents as well. Most fans may know that McGregor announced his UFC return timeline at the beginning of this year. However the weight at which he wanted to fight his scheduled rival, Michael Chandler, might have startled many of them. Going by his reactions, ‘Iron’ doesn’t seem to have a problem.

Michael Chandler has accepted to fight at the weight which Conor McGregor wants

A large chunk of fans were taken aback when McGregor mentioned in his video that he wanted to fight Chandler at “185”. ‘The Notorious’ has fought as a welterweight in the UFC previously. But McGregor’s wish to fight as a middleweight might look unimaginable to several fans. But his rival ‘Iron’ revealed that he will be up for this challenge as well.

Well, now that Chandler has also agreed, it’s only time that stands between the fans and the coveted return of the UFC’s biggest PPV-selling star. However, the all-new weight class at which the fight will happen may present new challenges to both fighters as well. Looking at the hype of the fight already, it also won’t be wrong to say that Dana White and Co. will walk away with filled pockets after their 29 June 2024 event.