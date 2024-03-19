Renato Moicano Slams Dana White & Co for Protecting ‘A Nobody’ Paddy Pimblett From Real UFC Fights

UFC star Paddy Pimblett is currently awaiting his next assignment in the UFC. The British fighter has had a quick rise to fame and is currently one of the bigger names in the UFC. This has made him a huge target in the lightweight division. After his recent win against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, a number of fighters have called out Pimblett for a fight. ‘The Baddy, however, has his eyes set on a fighter currently ranked 13th in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Renato Moicano took to YouTube to respond to Pimblett’s call out. He also revealed about his take on the real reason why Pimblett does not want to fight at UFC 301. Moicano stated that it had nothing to do with his family rather, it was more to do with the location of the fight. He also blasted the UFC and Dana White for protecting him. Speaking on the matter, Moicano said,

“I just saw a video of Paddy Pimblett calling me out and I have a response. The guy is delusional. You just want to fight in places that you can control. You know the UFC is trying to protect you from the real fights. And that is why you think you call the shots but you don’t. You have a lot of popularity but as a fighter, you’re nobody my brother.”

Paddy Pimblett aims for a big step up in competition

Pimblett issued a call out to Moicano via a recent video posted on his YouTube channel. In the video, he stated that UFC 301 would be too early for him, as his newborn would be around two weeks at the time. Pimblett went on to state that he would only fight in June or July at the earliest. UFC 301 for reference takes place in May, in Brazil. However, ever since gaining significant traction in the UFC, Pimblett has his eyes set on greater glories.

Pimblett signed with the UFC and made his debut in 2021 with a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini. Following that win, Pimblett went on to secure four more wins in the promotion. His most recent, and most notable win was against Tony Fergusson at UFC 296. After the win, Pimblett stated he wanted a serious step up in competition.



Currently, Pimblett is not ranked in the UFC. However, if he were to secure a win over 13th ranked Renato Moicano, it would propel him into the top 15 of the lightweight division. Moicano is currently booked to take on Jailin Turner at UFC 300. The Brazilian is targeting a quick turnaround from his fight in order to face Pimblett.