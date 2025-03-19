“Don’t Knock Him”: UFC Fighter Humbly Asks Michael Chandler to Let Him Take Dana White’s Bonus to Chase Millionaire Dream

Every time Michael Chandler steps into the octagon, UFC fans can expect fireworks. Regardless of whether he gets the win or not ‘Iron’ goes out swinging, which means he goes home with the Performance of the Night or the Fight of the Night bonus.

In fact, ever since he made his UFC debut, in the 6 fights he has had, he secured the FOTN or the POTN bonus in 5 of them. Talk about value for money.

As he gears up for his next fight at UFC 314, where he takes on Paddy Pimblett, fighters on the card are now coming up to him and asking him not to take the performance bonuses away from them.

In fact, Carlos Prates, the surging Brazilian welterweight, who is also fighting on the UFC 314 card jokingly pleaded to him on camera and said, “You were Bellator Champ, you have many fights in the UFC, you have a good contract. I’m trying to be a millionaire in Brazil, so please. Do some submission, don’t knock him out.”

Carlos Prates asks Michael Chandler to let him get the bonus at #UFC314 “You have good contract. I’m trying to be millionaire in Brazil, so please. Do some submission, don’t knock him out.” @thenightmare170 #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/anzb322TD4 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 19, 2025

Well, obviously Chandler couldn’t say yes to Prates, because he’s already promised the fans that he would bring them an electric performance. So he just laughed!

The American vows to make quick work of the Brit in what will be the toughest test of 12th-ranked Paddy’s career so far.

But ‘Iron’ did reassure the Brazilian, reminding him that there are two performance bonuses for the night, so they both would be good if they walked away with one performance bonus each.

After the interaction between the pair went viral, Chandler tweeted out saying he was coming for all the bonuses come fight night. Seems like ‘See you at the top’ is in full flow one more time.

Chandler promises lights out at UFC 314 for Paddy

‘Iron’ Mike has called it from the very start, when he steps into the octagon against Pimblett, he has only one thing in his mind. He wants to show the Liverpudlian that there are levels to this sport.

Paddy, so far has had a decent run in the UFC but has managed to be in the spotlight, earlier due to his middle ages English-farmer or any medieval video game’s NPC character’s hairstyle, his unique accent, a penchant for blowing up between fights and his over-the-top takes about MMA.

But now, he faces a former world champion in the top echelon of the UFC. And Chandler isn’t exactly known for being merciful in the octagon.

The game plan is simple for him, go in there, make quick work of Pimblett, and move on. In an interview with ESPN MMA, he practically laid out his entire strategy saying, “It’s a bad matchup stylistically for him… I’m gonna land a right hand or a left hook and put his lights out within the first couple rounds.”

Michael Chandler predicts an early KO in his fight against Paddy Pimblett “It’s a bad matchup stylistically for [Paddy]… I’m gonna land a right hand or a left hook and put his lights out within the first couple rounds.” @espnmma #UFC314pic.twitter.com/XoQZoHXEUx — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 21, 2025

So when Prates came up to him and asked him to not try and KO ‘The Baddy’, his request fell on deaf ears. And Chandler just confirmed this after he replied to the video of their interaction saying, “I come to steal the show and get all the bonuses…good thing there are multiple”

I come to steal the show and get all the bonuses…good thing there are multiple #ufc314 https://t.co/K1FDRdJKKW — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) March 19, 2025

So, UFC fans, tune in on April 12, because Chandler vs. Pimblett is a high-stakes contest. Should Chandler lose, all hopes of him ever fighting for the title go down the drain and if Paddy wins, the UFC will have a new legitimate contender they can back into being a star for the promotion.

But it doesn’t stop just there, the card also features a main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes for the vacant featherweight title.