Chael Sonnen Says Justin Gaethje Has Stayed Elite Over the Years Which Is Uncommon in Any Sport

Former interim champion Justin Gaethje returned to action over the weekend at UFC 313 for the first time since last April. And putting wrongs right following a devastating knockout loss, Gaethje would prevail with a win against Rafael Fiziev in a tightly contested rematch. Even though it would not be Gaethje’s finest hour in the octagon, the performance would leave UFC veteran Chael Sonnen thoroughly impressed.

Resorting to hyperbole as he often does, Sonnen claims that fans had already witnessed the ‘Performance of the Year’ with this win. While he may be way off the mark here, the fight was indeed impressive.

After six months of worrying questions about his future, ‘The Highlight’ proved he was among a select few elite athletes the promotion still housed.

Sonnen finds it especially fascinating that the former UFC lightweight champion continues to be the same fighter he was 5 years ago, despite nearing 40 and definitely inching towards the end of a glorious career.

“We don’t get better as fighters by doing it,” Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“It’s not like soccer or baseball or basketball. We leave a little bit of ourselves out there. But you just don’t get better with time. Justin Gaethje is as tough now as he was five years ago. He’s as tough now as he was eight, nine, and 10 years ago.”, he added with disbelief.

Speaking further about the performance, the veteran analyst claimed to have been truly taken by Gaethje’s fearless style of striking and dominant pressing of his opponent, especially in the third round.

Meanwhile, off the back of his “elite” performance, Gaethje has staked his claim for a specific fight in his next Octagon outing, to boot.

Gaethje eyes Makhachev title fight

Previously only ever holding interim spoils, fan-favorite Gaethje hopes his UFC 313 win has earned him a shot at undisputed gold. Laying out plans previously to take on the current kingpin, Islam Makhachev, Gaethje made a rather stark admission.

In his opinion, in order to topple the Russian, he will have to have a “perfect” performance if they ever fight.

“I want to fight for the belt obviously, it’s a much different matchup than I just had,” Gaethje said after UFC 313.

“They tried to give me a donut, I took a bit but I gotta get back to running if I’m going to fight (Islam) Makhachev.”, he joked but with the realization that the task was cut out for him.

“I have to get my Jiu-Jitsu coach out here, really it’s just confidence. He’s a tough matchup for anyone. He’s so good, so strong. Going to have to have a perfect night if I want to beat him.”, the former champion added.

Furthermore, if not afforded a title fight with Makhachev, Gaethje knows exactly what pairing he wants to avoid next. In reply to calls for a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier- with both scoring wins over each other- Gaethje has no interest.

“I’ve stated many times that I don’t think either one of our families deserves that.” Gaethje joked, reminiscing about the wars he has had with the Louisiana native.

This deep into his storied career, do you think Gaethje has what it takes to dethrone the dominant Islam Makhachev?