Renato Moicano Calls Out Boss Dana White, Demanding Finish Bonuses for Every Fighter on Stacked UFC 300 Card

Renato Moicano wants Dana White to give all the fighters a finishing bonus at UFC 300. The stacked card will take place live this weekend on April 13, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event has some of the most hyped fights the UFC has ever made. Thus, at such a historic event, Moicano believes it is only right for White to give the fighters an added incentive. A finishing bonus would make all the fighters try harder to get a finish, which in turn, would lead to be a great spectacle for the fans.

During an interview on media day uploaded by MMA Fighting on YouTube, the Brazilian had a special request for Dana White and the UFC. He said,

“One hundred percent, he should do that in every card. It’s hard to get a finish in the UFC, and if you do, you should get more money. But, guess what, I don’t make the business.”

However, despite putting forward his demand for bonuses, Renato Moicano mentioned that he did not think he would be earning the bonus, even if he finished his UFC 300 rival, Jalin Turner. The reason being that there were a lot of other exciting fights on the card already. Renato Moicano further spoke about how he believes every fighter should get a finish not only on the UFC 300 card but every time they step inside the octagon.

Meanwhile, Moicano also explained how easy it was for the fighters to make more money while fighting for the UFC.

Renato Moicano calls out ‘Dumb’ fighters for not monetizing themselves

Renato Moicano stayed true to his moniker ‘Money Man’ as he broke down how easy it was for the UFC fighters to earn some extra money on the side. As an UFC fighter, their main source of income is from fights, which only happens a couple of times in a year. Commenting on the same, Moicano stated in the same interview,

“The problem is, some fighters, they are dumb…And I don’t even speak English, but I’m trying. But some fighters they do speak English or sometimes they are lazy….I like to talk sh*t and I like to make money so what’s better than to do a podcast.”

Renato Moicano believes that as a UFC fighter, talking about the fight game is very easy. Which is why he started his YouTube channel and podcast as an alternate source of income. He called some fighters “dumb” for not exploiting this avenue, while they’re still fighting for the UFC. He also spoke about how a fighter’s career did not last very long, and thus, one had to be on their toes to extract the maximum caviar they can.