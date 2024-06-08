Sean O’Malley Admits to Falsifying and Joking About ‘Settling Beef’ with Conor McGregor

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor are cut off the same cloth. So when O’Malley told the media that McGregor and he had a conversation about the latter blasting ‘Suga’ for ostarine use, we believed it. But as it turns out, they two did no such thing and the beef is still very much on.

O’Malley has not spoken to Conor McGregor since the Irishman caught him with some strays after Ryan Garcia tested positive for PED following the Devin Haney fight. McGregor had then, in a now-deleted post, called out Garcia and O’Malley for using PEDs and had threatened to ride them like ostriches.

Following this, O’Malley had claimed that he was no longer a Conor fan but then a few days later, he had told his followers that the two had squashed the beef. Well, apparently not!

Turns out he was ‘joking’ about the incident and does not really have a line of communication with the Irishman.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife YouTube channel, O’Malley spoke about what really happened and how he thinks the beef is squashed,

“I jokingly said on the podcast that we talked and we’re good. That never happened I don’t have a direct line. I never really talked to Conor outside of the one time we talked in person.”

Sean O’Malley spoke about how he wants the beef to be squashed because he’ll always be a Conor McGregor fan. He still admires and respects the Irishman, a fact evident from the way he tries to trash-talk his opponents.

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor beef to be settled inside an octagon?

Sean O’Malley has time and again indicated to have been wanting to earn the same style of life as the Mystic Mac. And while ‘Suga’ does rather well for himself with his YouTube shows, it’s still nowhere in the orbit of Conor.

Right now, the best way to get on the Conor lifestyle is to call him out for a fight and hope he accepts. And then hope, he shows up. Of course, it doesn’t help when you lie about having talked to him.

To be fair, none of this makes sense. If the bantamweight champ was angling for a fight, then having a beef with Conor is a great idea. Lying about having talked to him and squashing the beef? Even better?

But how does coming forward and admitting you lied play into it, we’ll never understand.

Sean O’Malley spoke about how he was still a Conor McGregor fan. The Notorious even stated that he liked ‘Suga’ and he just got caught in the crossfire of his beef with Ryan Garcia. So, maybe they are just kissing and making up or maybe they just really want to punch each other. Either way, this is way too emo and Dana White hasn’t even been part of this conversation yet.