“Tougher than a two-dollar steak” – With Amanda Nunes in sight for a third fight, Julianna Pena asserts that “no chunks missing” from her skull following a horrific cut

Even though Julianna Pena’s battle with Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 is still a few hours away, she already appears fired up for a trilogy match.

With Nunes dominating all five rounds, “The Venezuelan Vixen” had a difficult night at the office, but seeing how she could take such abuse was inspiring.

After the fight, Pena appeared severely bruised and sustained two nasty slashes on her forehead. However, the former bantamweight champion posted a status update on Instagram regarding her injuries and her preferred opponent, stating:

“Tougher than a two dollar steak. Thanks for the love everyone! Just a cat scratch that required a few stitches, no chunks missing, no surgery necessary. Love you all! We’re 1-1 now #peopleschamp #trilogy #penavsnunes3 #lfg Best compliment of the day from my boy @mikemav22”

In the rematch, Nunes was an entirely different fighter. The Lioness maintained her composure and used her blows sparingly. The Brazilian usually used her grappling and defeated Pena to reclaim the title. Will the UFC book “The Venezuelan Vixen” be for an immediate trilogy match?

Amanda Nunes claims that she could finish Julianna Pena but decided not to do it to make a point

Throughout their rematch, Amanda Nunes put Juliana Pena in danger and even put her down three times. ‘The Lioness’ continued to rule Pena in stand-up and on the ground because she was on a mission. The Brazilian said in the post-fight interview that she could defeat “The Venezuelan Vixen” if she so desired:

“I know Julianna’s tough, I know. I was ready for that. I could’ve finished her, but I wanted to go five rounds with her tonight to prove I was better than her… I’m better than her. I proved it tonight.”

Below, you can watch Amanda Nunes talk about beating Julianna Pena:

The trilogy would seem superfluous given how easily Nunes defeated Pena. Because “The Lioness” received a rematch, “The Venezuelan Vixen” also merits one. However, all was resolved at UFC 277, and Pena didn’t pose any queries to the Brazilian throughout their taxing contest.

The threat of a trilogy versus Valentina Shevchenko allows Amanda Nunes to postpone any upcoming confrontation with Pena.

Amanda Nunes was seen in the octagon after the fight with her daughter.

