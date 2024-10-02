Sean O’Malley Claims Streamer Sketch Didn’t Post His Jokes After Being Humiliated on Stream

After getting his work cut out for him against Merab Dvalishvili, former bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley found himself in a weird spot again a few days ago when he took on online gaming streamer, Sketch in a game of Madden NFL 25. But what caught the community’s attention was the YouTuber’s riotous comebacks against ‘Suga’ and he beat him in the game.

Now, the 29-year-old in his latest video has revealed some insights about the collab.

Dropping the latest episode of the ‘Timbo Suga show,’ O’Malley talked extensively about how the streamer would never post anything where ‘Suga’ was allegedly riding him.

“I streamed with Sketch, he was making fun of me, and really hurt my feelings and I’m going to recover from it. But the thing is, I was ripping him good but they just weren’t posted. I had a lot of good ones too, I did beat him two games to zero, I never play Madden keep in mind.”

Now, in the video that was released, O’Malley was ripped into shreds by the YouTuber who gave him fitting replies almost to the extent that the UFC fighter decided to accept defeat and stay mum.

O’Malley also claimed that he did best the gamer a few times despite not being accustomed to the game. Unfortunately he might have to do it again if he accepts the UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili offering him a title rematch in November,

Merab ready to run it back with Sean

After amassing an impressive 11-fight win streak, Georgian wrecking ball, Merab Dvalishvili received his title shot and made full use of it. In fact, he owned the defending champion for 5 straight rounds to capture the bantamweight gold at Noche UFC.

While O’Malley contested the decision later on after rewatching the fight with his coach Tim Welch, Merab simply offered him another opportunity in an effort to shut him up for good.

In fact, ‘The Machine’ is even ready for an immediate rematch in November and has proposed to settle things the old way, offering to fight on UFC’s MSG card.

“I hear O’Malley thinks he won the fight and is looking for a rematch. If he wants it he can have it. Let’s do it November 16th at the Garden and then I’ll still defend the title against whoever the UFC wants me to fight next. What do you think? @SugaSeanMMA.”

I hear O’Malley thinks he won the fight and is looking for a rematch. If he wants it he can have it. Let’s do it November 16th at the Garden and then I’ll still defend the title against whoever the UFC wants me to fight next. What do you think? @SugaSeanMMA — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 27, 2024

In his tweet, he also stated that he is more than willing to run it back again with Sean and he’d still defend his title against anyone the UFC puts in front of him whether be it the undefeated Russian prospect, Umar Nurmagomedov or Deiveson Figueredo, like he originally wanted.