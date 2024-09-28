“Another L”: Sean O’Malley Gets Mercilessly Trolled by Streamer Sketch While Playing Madden NFL 25, Fans React

UFC sensation, Sean O’Malley got himself quite the beating at UFC 307 as Merab Dvalishvili out-muscled him over the course of five rounds. While that statement itself is controversial since ‘Suga’ is now claiming that he had done enough to win the fight, the Montana native recently took another capital L.

A new video has surfaced on the internet where the former UFC king was left baffled as online streamer, Sketch obliterated him while playing Madden NFL 25.

In the short 40-second video, fans can see the 29-year-old being owned, unable to fire back as the gamer cooked him verbally before defeating him.

Mocking the fighter, the young gamer was caught saying,

“Many tattoos, many regrets.”

Soon netizens jumped in with their thoughts after popular MMA pages started sharing the incident. One fan brutalized Sean for taking another loss,

“sketch cooked when he was wearing a wonder woman outfit… L sketch always.”

This fan reminded O’Malley that losses were just part of his life now.

“Another L added to the record.”

On the other hand, another fan reminded the fighter of his actual goals and priorities.

“Suga Sean needs to focus on training.”

Meanwhile, another random user noted that ‘Suga’ has hit the lowest of lows.

“sean o’malley has fallen off after his defeat.”

Sketch was already owning O’Malley verbally but the former bantamweight champion kept trying, much like that Black Knight from Monty Python.

But then Sketch scored one and the UFC fighter knew he had to eat crap. The streamer didn’t stop there either.

He kept trolling Sean, even getting a belt off from his bed to mock O’Malley, reminding him that he had just lost his!

Fortunately, if O’Malley truly wants it, he will have a chance to win back the title at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden.

Merab ready to offer a rematch

Sean O’Malley was quite literally humbled at UFC 307 after the Georgian rag-dolled him, taking him down whenever he wanted to at UFC 306.

The American had his head down, accepting defeat until he and his pals reviewed the bout. Soon after, the Montana native came out guns blazing claiming that he had won rounds 1, 3, and 5 and had done enough to win the affair.

The MMA world found it hilarious and wanted to know what ‘Suga’ was smoking. Then Merab Dvalishvili heard about it, and in the spirit of generosity, has now offered the Montana native a quick rematch.

In a tweet he wrote,

“I hear O’Malley thinks he won the fight and is looking for a rematch. If he wants it he can have it. Let’s do it November 16th at the Garden and then I’ll still defend the title against whoever the UFC wants me to fight next. What do you think? @SugaSeanMMA.”

Funnily enough, the Twitter MMA community believes Merab is only offering O’Malley a rematch since he knows he can rag doll him again, while a fight with the up coming Umar Nurmagomedov would lead to him losing the title.

The ‘Young Eagle’ has been pecking at Merab like the he’s on orders from Zeus and the Georgian is Prometheus. But Merab doesn’t seem to want any of that smoke and has now blocked the undefeated Dagestani!