Sean O’Malley & Co. Roast Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya’s UFC Fantasies

Sean O’Malley believes that he is one of the very few fighters in the UFC that can get close to Conor McGregor in terms of fame and notoriety. ‘Suga’ took the first step towards achieving that goal a few months back by stopping Aljamain Sterling to win the UFC bantamweight belt. Therefore, the next few fights and performance in his career will dictate how big of a star O’Malley can become. Recent back and forth on Twitter might have just given O’Malley the perfect mega-fight that he is looking for.

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia recently appeared on the ‘MMA Hour’ hosted by Ariel Helwani. During the show, he expressed his interest in fighting Sean O’Malley. Interestingly, ‘King’ stated that he did not want to fight him in boxing because that would not be a fair fight.

He instead stated that he wanted to fight O’Malley in the UFC octagon. Garcia took things up a notch and stated that he messaged Dana White about his idea as well and confirmed that he got a response from White in a tweet.

In response to Garcia’s claims, Sean O’Malley recently released a clip on Twitter mocking Garcia and his promoter Oscar De La Hoya. In the clip, O’Malley is seen alongside his coach Tim Welch, who played the role of De La Hoya while O’Malley mimicked Garcia.

Both Welch and O’Malley are seen pretending to snort a prohibited substance while hyping each other up. Welch goes on to convince O’Malley that he is a brilliant fighter and that he stands a chance in the octagon. The clip concludes with both men deciding to appear on the ‘MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani.

Such shenanigans from ‘Suga’ is not surprising. He is a charismatic personality due to which, O’Malley is being touted as the ‘next big thing in the UFC’.

Is Sean O’Malley the missing star that the UFC needs?

The UFC is in desperate need of an active star. The likes of Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are arguably two of the biggest names in the UFC. However, they have been extremely sporadic in their activity levels over the past few years.

Therefore, this is the perfect opportunity for O’Malley to step up and assume that role for the UFC.



However, in order for that to happen, first and foremost he will need to defeat Marlon Vera this weekend. Unfortunately for O’Malley, the likelihood of Ryan Garcia fighting in the UFC is next to zero.

On the contrary, if he continues to impress with good performances and bring in big numbers for the UFC, there is nothing that says Dana White will not let him enter the boxing ring against someone like Ryan Garcia.