UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Targets Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney for Back-to-Back Fights in One Night

Sean O’Malley wants all the smoke with Ryan Garcia. The pair have been feuding on social media for a while now. It all began after Garcia’s fight with Devin Haney became official. The boxer has been starting beef with everyone on social media and one such name was O’Malley. Most recently, Garcia claimed he could take on the UFC Bantamweight Champion inside the octagon. An outlandish claim at best, however, the UFC fighter made a bold claim on his YouTube Channel.

Sean O’Malley has his podcast, the TimboSugarShow, alongside his coach Tim Welch. On the latest episode of the podcast, they spoke about the Ryan Garcia call-out. O’Malley and Welch could not believe how ‘delusional’ Garcia sounded by calling him out in an MMA fight. ‘Sugar’ then made a bold claim of his own:

“It’s a different sport, just with those little MMA gloves. The distance is different…….I could beat (Ryan Garcia) and Devin Haney in the same night, back to back in a fight.”

Sean O’Malley believes he can take on Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney on the same night in MMA. Which is not a reach, considering both boxers have never competed in MMA.

Ryan Garcia claims he could beat Sean O’Malley in MMA, claiming he’s a natural

Ryan Garcia turned quite a lot of heads when he said he’s a natural in MMA. Garcia made the outlandish comment on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani. The boxer is one of the best in his division, without a doubt. However, MMA is an entirely different game.

While on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, he called Sean O’Malley out to a fight. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ll beat his a*s in MMA guaranteed. I’m a natural, you don’t understand, I’m a natural wrestler….I will destroy Sean O’Malley. In the UFC. I’ve already sent text messages to Dana.”

Ryan Garcia believes he can beat Sean O’Malley in the octagon. He wants to fight him in MMA because he thinks it’s fair game. Garcia also claimed that a boxing fight would be unfair because he ‘knows’ he would knock him out. He has now contacted Dana White to set up the fight.