16 Days Away From UFC 294, Islam Makhachev Gives Clarity About Khabib Nurmagomedov in His Camp and Corner

The UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira in a highly anticipated rematch that is just 16 days away. All eyes are on this thrilling clash as the MMA community eagerly anticipates whether Makhachev has the answers to Oliveira’s resurgence. In their previous encounter at UFC 280, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov stood in Makhachev’s corner which provided a significant boost in his victory. However, after the fight, Nurmagomedov stepped away from his coaching role and took an extended break from MMA. Now, ‘The Eagle’ has made a return to coach his friend for the upcoming fight, though it remains uncertain whether he will be present during the bout. During an interview with ESPN MMA, Islam Makhachev gave clarity about the Dagestani legend’s presence in his camp and corner for the upcoming fight.

After securing the belt against the Brazilian on 22nd October 2022, Makhachev is set to defend it against ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 294, scheduled for October 21st, 2023 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In his last fight, the UFC lightweight champion secured victory against Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision at UFC 284 on 12th February 2023. However, some felt it lacked conviction, possibly missing Nurmagomedov’s presence in the corner. Thus, it will be intriguing to see if Islam Makhachev can maintain dominance in the fight in the absence of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev unsure about the presence of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 294

To promote his upcoming clash against the Brazilian, Makhachev sat down for an interview with James Lynch from ESPN. During their conversation, the duo touched upon various topics including, becoming a two-division champion, his thoughts on the Volkanovski fight, and more.

An intriguing topic of conversation during the interview revolved around the potential absence of Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 294. Makhachev claimed that ‘The Eagle’ would arrive in Dubai to help him in camp, but might not be present in his corner. He said:

“He will come tomorrow, we are waiting for him. Yeah, tomorrow [Khabib Nurmagomedov] he will come to Dubai. He’s gonna see us in the camp, he’s gonna be here. He’s not gonna be in my corner of course but he will be here today… I don’t know fight day [Whether Khabib will be present to watch his fight] where’s he’s gonna be. But next two weeks he’s gonna be here…“

The UFC champion continued, mentioning that he currently has nearly 20 people in his camp here in Dubai, several of whom have fights scheduled for different promotions. Consequently, he’s uncertain whether ‘The Eagle’ will be able to attend his fight.

Despite doubts about his presence at UFC 294, Nurmagomedov did not hesitate to share his prediction for the Makhachev-Oliveira clash.

Nurmagomedov predicts Makhachev vs. Oliveira II result

Throughout his career, Islam Makhachev has dominated and defeated most of the opponents he has faced inside the octagon. However, many argue that he met his match against Alexander Volkanovski in his last fight. Despite the hiccups during the Volkanovski fight, his coach is still confident in retaining the title.

‘The Eagle’ may not be very active on social media, but he recently offered his prediction for his friend’s upcoming fight. Back in September, he shared a video of Makhachev’s training on his Instagram account, along with a caption that read:

“21 October and still”

The UFC Hall of Famer exudes confidence in Makhachev’s potential victory over Oliveira in the rematch. However, Nurmagomedov’s absence is likely to bolster the Brazilian’s confidence, setting the stage for an intriguing clash.