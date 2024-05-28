Sean O’Malley Expects Dustin Poirier’s Guillotine Submission Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Sean O’Malley has a very strong feeling Dustin Poirier will pull off the seemingly impossible. ‘The Diamond’ is taking his last crack at the UFC title as he faces Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title. While the champion doesn’t think Dustin’s infamous guillotine will work, O’Malley expects the contrary.

Sean O’Malley has made his stand clear in the conversation. He is team Dustin Poirier when it comes to whether or not he can lock in a guillotine successfully.

In the latest episode of his podcast the TimboSugarShow, the conversation headed towards Dustin’s guillotine. And even though Dustin has not submitted anyone with it during his UFC career, O’Malley burst out with a mid-conversation prediction.

“I believe in fate buddy, Dustin Poirier guillotine’s Islam round number 2, that’s what I’m thinking. No, that’s what I know is going to happen.”

However, his coach Tim Welch was not a big fan of this prediction. He does not think Dustin Poirier will be able to lock in a guillotine unless he hurts the champ on his feet. And Welch isn’t wrong either.

Dustin tries to commit to as many guillotines against Islam as he did against Benoit Saint-Denis and the fight could end quicker than his hopes of undisputed gold. The only way he gets to submit Islam is if he can really hurt him with his boxing and other striking abilities.

Sean O’Malley, on the other hand, is sticking to his prediction and has a lot of faith in ‘The Diamond’s’ guillotine skills and expects the Lousiana native to dig out a win in round 2.

And now, speaking of championship bouts, O’Malley is himself looking to finalize his next fight. He has stated that Merab Dvalishvili will be his next opponent, but there is no date yet.

Sean O’Malley gives fans an update for title fight at The Sphere for UFC 306

Sean O’Malley has revealed his plans for the year. The UFC champion is currently looking to set up his next title defense against Merab Dvalishvili.

He wants to take on the Georgian at The Sphere for UFC 306. However, in the same podcast episode, he gave an update on the date in a clip uploaded by Championship Rounds on X,

“So I’m hoping for the Sphere but I don’t know if we’re gonna get that one…There’s been no talks with me and the UFC about the Sphere. I think they’re waiting on some things to play out.”

Sean O'Malley says there's been no talks between him and the UFC about him headlining #UFC306 in the Sphere: "I keep pushing for the Sphere. I keep hearing little rumours about who's fighting in the Sphere so I'm hoping for the Sphere but I don't know if we're gonna get that…"

Sean O’Malley believes The Sphere fight may be doubtful. Well, yes, in all likelihood he won’t get a fight at The Sphere for UFC 306 as it happens to coincide with the Mexican Independence Day. And Dana White made it very clear that he wants Mexican fighters for the same.

He was so adamant about it that he even poured water over a potential Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy fight at the venue. So, it would suffice to say, O’Malley is not getting that date he’s been angling for.