‘This Is Us’ Stuntman and Metro Boomin Impress UFC Legends With a Class Act Toward Their Families at WrestleMania 41

Attending WrestleMania 41 over the course of the weekend, ex-UFC fighters Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier admitted being left awestruck by how they were received at the event. Particularly by other notable celebrities.

Cormier, a long-time professional wrestling fan, was spotted on the Netflix broadcast on night one, where he received a massive ovation from his fellow attendees.

Joining him was his brother from the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Chael Sonnen. Accused of invoking a professional wrestling persona during his Octagon pomp, Sonnen had been looking forward to this year’s ‘Showcase of the Immortals’, taking in tips from Cormier about how not to nerd out backstage.

However, given that the front row of the event was littered with a host of massive celebrities like rapper Lil’ Yatchy, music producer Metro Boomin, it was difficult not to. Both Sonnen and Cormier heaped praise on the celebrities for making time for their kids for photographs and being cordial with them.

“I’m sitting next to the guy who is the lead stuntman for ‘This Is Us,’” Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy. “And he’s talking to my son the entire time. “Which is three rows behind Rick Rubin and Jelly Roll. That’s a big deal”, he noted.

“My son’s like freaking about us about about someone named Metro Boomin. And I guess he’s a music producer. I’ve heard his name when the guys start to rap“.

Real name, Leland Wayne, Boomin has collaborated on massive records alongside names such as Kanye West, Post Malone, Future, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few.

“Nicest guy”, Cormier said of him, noting that he was more than happy to pose for a picture with his son. “They’re like all like just so nice and engaging”, he added.

Notably, Cormier divided his time at WrestleMania between being a fan and an interviewer. The former UFC champion, he has been a part of WWE PLEs before, spoke to Cena about his heel turn and his son’s refusal to boo him despite it.

Thankfully, Sonnen is said to have had zero issues booing the 17-time WWE champion. After all, he has been trying to scorch Cena on Twitter for years now.

Sonnen’s long-standing beef with Cena

Appearing to take issue with Cena’s motivational posts on social media – pre-heel turn, Sonnen made it his business to reply every time he came across one.

Responding to one such post from 2022, where the Cenation leader had spoken about not being able to control the choices others made, Sonnen had said, “I cannot control John Cena’s bad writers. But I CAN beat up John Cena.”

I cannot control John Cena’s bad writers, but I CAN beat up John Cena https://t.co/J374rGvKAa — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 30, 2022

In a similar post, after Cena claimed that focus and goals were important to evolve, Sonnen responded, “Easy for somebody nobody takes seriously to say.”

Sonnen’s issue with Cena is said to have started after the WWE superstar had claimed that he wasn’t a fan of mixed martial arts.

Despite admitting that he couldn’t possibly do what UFC fighters did in the octagon, Cena had said, “It’s done great to establish itself as a brand, but in comparison with us, it doesn’t resonate with me just because I’m a storyteller“.

Fair to say, Sonnen would have liked to have seen the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes defeat Cena at Wrestlemania 41. But it’s not too late. Cena still has 27 dates in the WWE before calling it a day. And if Rhodes is known for anything, it’s finding a satisfying way to finish a story.