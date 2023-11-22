Sean O’Malley Does the Dana White Unique Fast but With His Own Twist

Over the past year or so, Dana White has completely transformed his body. While the 54-year old has always been muscular, he was also overweight at the same time. The UFC President looks nothing short of a professional bodybuilder today. In his interviews, White credits biologist Gary Brecka for his incredible transformation. The head honcho for the UFC recently took part in another incredibly difficult challenge in order to better his health.

Dana White took to Instagram to share his experience of an 86-hour water fast that he undertook. As the name states, during a water fast an individual consumes nothing but water for the stipulated time. White added that you can add electrolytes to your water just as long as it’s free of sugar, carbs, calories, etc. According to White, he began his fast on Saturday night when he left the UFC 295 event in New York City and ended it on Wednesday morning. He provided some very startling before and after pictures as evidence.

In the Instagram video posted he said,

“Hey guys, I just got done fasting for 86 hours. I feel like a superhero, I feel incredible, and I wanna tell you how I did it.”

Needless to say, White’s experiment has enticed UFC fighters to give it a go as well. Current bantamweight champion Sean O’Mally took to Twitter to share an update for his fans. He tweeted saying,

“Done with 72 hour bone broth fast.” Done with 72 hour bone broth fast — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 22, 2023



However, ‘Sugar’ did not share anything about his experiences while undergoing the fast. With four months left in his first title defence, let’s take a closer look at Sean O’Malley’s next fight.

Sean O’Malley to right the wrong in his first title defence?

‘Sugar’ entered the UFC as an undefeated fighter and maintained that during his first few fights in the promotion. However, he suffered his first loss in his career against Marlon Vera at UFC 252. Vera landed leg kick after leg kick against O’Malley. However, one such kick landed perfectly and completely disabled O’Malley’s leg. He was unable to put any weight on it and ultimately, was finished by Vera.

Sean O’Malley never counted this as a real loss as he felt Vera got lucky. Ever since that night, ‘Sugar’ has been wanting to get a rematch against Marlon Vera. The 29-year-old gets his chance at UFC 299 as he takes on Marlon Vera in his first title defence. It will be interesting to see what the outcome will be this time.