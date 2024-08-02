Daniel Cormier Suggest Nate Diaz Wants UFC Comeback for Guaranteed Pay After Masvidal Debacle

15 years in the UFC, fighting the top dawgs, and still the OG gangster, that’s Nate Diaz for you in a nutshell. Despite parting ways with the promotion after his last against Tony Ferguson, winning it in stellar fashion, the younger Diaz according to UFC veteran Daniel Cormier wants to return to the UFC simply after his unpaid boxing match.

Reflecting on the Stockton slugger’s situation, UFC veteran, Daniel Cormier dropped his thoughts on the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast alongside co-host Chael Sonnen, where he dissected the 40-year-old’s return to the roster.

As reports have it, the fighter is yet to be paid for his recent boxing scrap against rival Jorge Masvidal. In fact, despite the enticing payday and the promised millions, Diaz is yet to receive the purse and has allegedly gone out against the promotion and its higher-up, taking things to court, and suing the promotion for the outstanding sum.

Furthermore, according to DC, Diaz would like to return to the UFC mainly because of its decent pay and also partly because of his large following in the promotion, which will render a significant sum.

“It does sound like Nate at this point does want to fight again in the UFC and you want to know what makes you want to fight in the UFC again, Chael? Every time you fought in the UFC, you got paid, right? Sounds like right now Nate Diaz didn’t get paid so he is having to fight and chase his money.”

Now, the scenario is not that much different for the older Diaz brother, Nick either. Despite being 40 years old, Nick has come back and fight in the UFC and that might as well be for the payday.

Nevertheless, everyone in the MMA community is thrilled to see their favorite fighter back in action. Well, everyone except Dana White

Dana White skeptical about Nick Diaz return

At first, fans were stoked for the welterweight clash between Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) and Vicente Luque (22-10 MMA) at UFC Abu Dhabi, scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd

. But to the dismay of the fandom, the scrap was shelved on July 20th majorly due to the travel complications from the older Diaz’s end. Now, the company president, Dana White has shared that he is ‘not very’ confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024.

Dana White is “not very” confident that UFC fans will see Nick Diaz fight in 2024 😞 #UFCAbuDhabi #MMA https://t.co/tbJSATfQV0 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) August 1, 2024

While Nick’s opponent Luque relayed that he and his team are working closer to reschedule the fight for maybe August or September, White got real, simply saying,

“I have no idea. Not very confident (Nick Diaz fights this year).”

