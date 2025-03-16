Despite Over $21 Million Fortune, Khabib Nurmagomedov Once Revealed He Won’t Push His Sons Into Fighting

While many fighters dream of seeing their kids follow in their footsteps, Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t one of them. Despite building an incredible legacy and amassing a fortune of over $21 million, the former UFC champion has made it clear—he won’t be pushing his sons into fighting.

Khabib once revealed that while martial arts taught him discipline and shaped his life, he has no desire to pressure his children into the same path. Instead, he believes in letting them choose their own careers, whether that’s in sports, business, or something completely different. For Khabib, success isn’t just about fighting—it’s about giving his family the freedom to make their own way.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated former UFC lightweight champion, amassed substantial earnings throughout his illustrious career. His total fight earnings have placed him among the highest-paid athletes in the sport.

Notably, his bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 stands out, where he reportedly earned approximately $6.64 million, including a base salary of $2 million. The financial success Khabib achieved has allowed him to gift his family the freedom of choice.

In a sit-down interview with Patrick Bet-David in 2024, ‘The Eagle’ was asked how he would react if his son stated that he wanted to follow his footsteps and fight professionally. Nurmagomedov responded by saying –

“My father was a great competitor, he was one of the best coaches. One of the main differences between me and my father, I am (a) world champion so I am not hungry to make my kids world champions.

“But I don’t know what my son is going to choose. If he says I want to be like you, I want to be (a) world champion, I am just going to help him, but I am never going to push him to be (a) professional athlete.”

Even though Nurmagomedov does not want his children to follow his footsteps into the cage, he stated that there is a non-negotiable. ‘The Eagle’ stated that whether his son likes it or not, he will have to train and learn to be strong. Whether or not he decides to compete in MMA is up to him but training is not something that is up for debate.

Khabib’s relationship with his ‘real friend’

​Khabib Nurmagomedov’s relationship with his father, Abdulmanap, was foundational to his life and career. Abdulmanap was not just a parent but also Khabib’s mentor and coach, instilling in him the values of discipline, dedication, and respect from a young age.

Reflecting on their bond, Khabib once shared, “I realized my father is my real friend. When I was like 15, 16… Before that, I was thinking, why is he pushing me too much?” This realization marked a turning point, deepening their connection beyond the typical father-son dynamic. Abdulmanap’s rigorous training regimen was pivotal in shaping Khabib’s undefeated career in mixed martial arts.

Following his father’s passing in 2020, Khabib paid tribute by quoting the Quran: “All things belong to Allah alone, and to Him we shall return.” He also expressed, “You will be missed father… I hope that you were happy with me.” These sentiments highlight the profound influence Abdulmanap had on Khabib, both personally and professionally, guiding him to become not only a champion in the octagon but also a man of principle and humility.​