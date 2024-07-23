Sean O’Malley Labels Conor McGregor a ‘Drug Addict’ and Mentally Weak, Urges Rehab

Sean O’Malley has called out Conor McGregor for being a drug addict. The UFC bantamweight champion already has stated on multiple occasions that he is a McGregor fan despite beefing with him just earlier this year. Now in a fresh call out, he has stated that the Irishman is not in the GOAT conversation at least skill-wise, and has pointed out some of his flaws.

McGregor is not one to sit back and take any trash talk. He will clap back and clap back in typical ‘The Notorious’ fashion as we have seen him do in the past.

However, as of right now, ‘Suga’ seems worried about the Irishman and said that he was mentally weak and needed rehab of his alleged drug addiction.

“Entertainment yes but skills, no. Has a really good left hand. Shit Cardio. Weak Jits. Decently athletic. Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab. 1-4 last 5 fights. Still fan tho. Hope toe heals up”

Conor isn’t in anyone GOAT talk. Entertainment yes but skills, no. Has a really good left hand. Shit Cardio. Weak Jits. Decently athletic. Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab. 1-4 last 5 fights. Still fan tho. Hope toe heals up — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 23, 2024

O’Malley is perhaps the most famous self attested Conor McGregor fan out there. So, why is he beefing with his idol?

It all started off when the former UFC double champ replied to O’Malley’s tweet that said Ostarine could be transferred through sweat.

McGregor started the feud

Back when Ryan Garcia had tested positive for Ostarine, McGregor had tweeted a rant against the use of PEDs in the sport. Unfortunately O’Malley was caught in the crossfire as McGregor promised to ride them both like ostriches.

The two then got into sort of a feud that seemed to blow over as the Irishman later claimed that ‘Suga’ only took a bit of friendly fire intended for the boxer and it seemed like the feud was over.

Cut to a few hours ago, O’Malley posted a link to an article that stated Ostarine could be transferred through sweat. McGregor responded to the tweet with a laughing emoji.

Obviously, O’Malley didn’t take very kindly to it.

“Miss the old Conor 🙁 you fell off bud. Still a fan tho. I actually don’t care you are 1-4 in your last 5 I’m stills excited to watch. Hope the toe is feeling better.”

Miss the old Conor 🙁 you fell off bud. Still a fan tho. I actually don’t care you are 1-4 in your last 5 I’m stills excited to watch. Hope the toe is feeling better. https://t.co/ENSkQw1RmB — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 23, 2024

So much for ‘Suga’ squashing the beef!