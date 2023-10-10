Aiming for $1,000,000, Bobby Green Calls Out Israel Adesanya’s Friend for in December

The UFC lightweight division has consistently delivered excitement over the years, and it’s now at a juncture where seasoned stars are passing the torch to the next generation. Despite this transition, a few divisional veterans remain steadfast in their pursuit of glory. One such fighter, Bobby Green, the 13th-ranked lightweight contender, recently showcased his dominance with a resounding victory over former UFC lightweight interim champion Tony Ferguson. With that triumph behind him, Green is now setting his sights on a remarkable $1 million milestone in December 2023. In his quest to achieve this goal, Bobby Green has issued a challenge to a close friend of Israel Adesanya during his appearance on the MMA Hour.

UFC 291 proved to be a standout event of the year, with one of its highlights being the remarkable performance by ‘The King’ against Ferguson. After three rounds of domination, Green secured a submission victory over ‘El Cucuy‘ in the final round.

Now, he’s eagerly targeting his next opponent, aiming for what could potentially become the most lucrative payday of his career.

Bobby Green aims at $1 million payday against the friend of Israel Adesanya

Green was one of the most recent guests on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour. During his appearance, the lightweight fighter was questioned about his future aspirations.

Unexpectedly, ‘The King‘ shared his desire for his coach to achieve financial success. While acknowledging that he needs to secure a substantial payday to make it happen. He said:

“I’m going to make $1 million this year. That’s been my goal, and so I need to do this last one, which accomplishes that. That’s why I’m saying I’m going to do December. If they open it up, I’m doing it. Hooker was talking like he wanted [December fight]… I heard some whispers that he’s talking like he wants to do it. Let’s see if he’s really down.“

Green has already fought three times in the 2023 calendar year, securing two wins and one no-contest. Now, he has his sights set on a fourth fight, which could push his earnings to a million dollars. Interestingly, in doing so, he has called out a very explosive fighter who matches his caliber.

Green vs. Hooker: Should this fight happen next?

While Dan Hooker hasn’t competed for the lightweight title, he boasts a dedicated and passionate fanbase. ‘The Hangman‘ also has a long-standing partnership with Israel Adesanya. He has been Izzy’s teammate at Auckland, New Zealand’s City Kickboxing gym for years, which has undoubtedly boosted his fame.

Hooker is four places above Green in the lightweight rankings, ranked 9th in the UFC 155lbs division. After recovering from a tough spell of four defeats from five fights, he is now on a two-fight win streak. On the other hand, Green is also on a two-fight win streak and undefeated in three.

Both fighters have defeated some big names in their career and have a well-balanced fighting style. Thus, having the recipe for a very interesting matchup. However, it remains to be seen whether the matchmakers at the UFC feel the same way.